Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya reacted to Brazilian and Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior not winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or, which was held at Théâtre du Châtelet on October 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Wode Maya defends Vinicius Junior amid Ballon d'Or snub brouhaha. Image Credit: @vinijr and @mrghanababy

Source: Instagram

Wode Maya speaks about the Ballon d'Or

Vinicius Junipr made a statement after it was announced that Spanish and Manchester City player Rodri was awarded the coveted award for the night.

On his X account, the Real Madrid player wrote in Portuguese that he would work harder, win trophies, and improve his performance if he had to do that 10 times.

Vini Jr. expressed enthusiasm about winning the coveted Ballon d'Or one day and hinted that no one would be prepared for his transformation.

"I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready," Vinicius Junior wrote.

Responding to his words, famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya referred to the Brazilian forward as the best player in the world.

"You don’t have to be Madrid fan to admit that this guy is the best player in the world ❤️🙌🏾," Wode Maya wrote.

Wode Maya responds to Vinicius Junior.

Reactions to Wode Maya's post about Vini

Below are the diverse opinions of Ghanaians regarding Wode Maya's post about Vinícius Júnior and his being snubbed of the 2024 Ballon d'Or:

@iamAbiodunAA said:

"LOL. No, he wasn’t the best player in the world. Jude Bellingham and Caverjal have better case. Even Lautaro"

@Cosmic_Evidence said:

"And you don't have to be biased to admit that Rodri is the best footballer on the planet! Balon Dor is for the best footballer on the planet. Vinicius is not close to that. What does he have? Dribbles? I tell you, Doku is far better than him"

@realniendoo said:

"Bro stick to filming your YouTube videos. Thank you"

@JonviahJunio said:

"We love him tho regardless his attitude on the pitch 💙soar higher Vini"

Wode Maya defends Vinícius Júnior on X.

Ballon d'Or use Shatta Bandle's video to laugh at Vinícius

YEN.com.gh reported that diminutive Ghanian socialite Shatta Bandle's videos were aired on the French station, L'Equipe, the official livestream of the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Many people hinted that the videos were to make fun of the Brazilian footballer and Real Madrid star, Vinícius Júnior.

Many people took to social media to express their disappointment at the producers of the Ballon d'Or livestream.

