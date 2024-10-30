Global site navigation

KOKA Addresses Rumoured Reconciliation With Ohemaa Mercy: "Our Hugs Were Just Settings"
KOKA Addresses Rumoured Reconciliation With Ohemaa Mercy: "Our Hugs Were Just Settings"

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • KOKA, in an interview, addressed claims that she had reconciled with Ohemaa Mercy after his bail
  • The entertainment pundit said that the gospel musician had not paid the money she owed him
  • KOKA added that the photos of himself and Ohemaa Mercy hugging at the court premises were fake

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, better known as KOKA, has denied claims that he and Ohemaa Mercy have resolved their issues.

Entertainment pundit KOKA addresses rumoured reconciliation with Ohemaa Mercy. Photo source: @kokatvofficial, @ohemaamercyofficial and @gossips24tv
The Ghana Police arrested the controversial critic for failing to report to their station after Ohemaa Mercy filed a complaint that he had allegedly made several threats against her life.

KOKA initially claimed that the gospel singer owed him GH₵8500. He also accused a Joy News presenter of being involved in her arrest.

After almost a week behind bars, an Accra Circuit Court granted the pundit a GH₵ 2000 bail with one surety. He later apologised to Ohemaa Mercy for his conduct.

KOKA denies rumoured reconciliation with Ohemaa Mercy

In a recent interview, KOKA shared that Ohemaa Mercy had not paid the GH₵8500 she owed him when they worked together.

The entertainment pundit said he has not let go of the issue and would address it in an upcoming book.

He said:

"Nobody has paid me. There is a book coming out, and it will unveil everything at the right time, but there is a contract and everything. She has not given me a dime."

KOKA also called on journalists to demand Ohemaa Mercy to provide evidence of any money payments to him.

He said that the photos of them hugging at the court premises after his bail were fake and that he only did so upon his lawyer's recommendation.

He said:

"Our hugs in court were just settings. My lawyer told me to play along, so I did that. It was not from my heart. I did what my lawyer asked me to do so the picture is fake. It was not me. I was just acting."

Watch the video below:

KOKA tips Jejereje for a Grammy nomination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KOKA tipped Stonebwoy's Jejereje song to earn a Grammy nomination after its release.

The entertainment pundit made this known during an interview on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM.

Source: YEN.com.gh

