Entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu (KOKA) was recently arrested by the police over a misunderstanding with gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy

While KOKA thought his arrest had been instigated by Becky of Joy News, Ohemaa Mercy and her team have claimed full responsibility for his arrest

In a statement, Ohemaa Mercy's team explained that they got KOKA arrested because of some threats he issued against their artiste

Ghanaian entertainment personality Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, a.k.a. KOKA, has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

The pundit and event organiser was recently arrested for allegedly threatening gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy.

Gospel star Ohemaa Mercy and her team get KOKA arrested. Photo source: @ohemaamercyofficial, @kokatv

KOKA, once the road manager of Ohemaa Mercy, broke the news of his arrest and initially accused entertainment journalist Beck of Joy News of setting him up.

See KOKA's post announcing his arrest below:

Ohemaa Mercy claims responsibility for KOKA's arrest

However, Ohemaa Mercy and her team have released a statement taking responsibility for KOKA's arrest.

According to the statement shared on the gospel singer's Instagram, KOKA, who recently attacked King Paluta's singing abilities, had threatened the life of the artiste.

“The team and its lawyers take full responsibility for reporting the threats made against the life of the artiste Ohemaa Mercy, which led to the arrest,” the statement said.

On Becky's involvement, the statement clarified that the Joy News presenter played no part as earlier speculated.

"We want to categorically state that Becky of JoyNews had no involvement whatsoever in this matter, nor was she responsible for the arrest of KOKA, as some have speculated."

The statement thus apologised to Becky, saying:

"We extend our sincerest apologies to Becky for being unfairly drawn into this situation, despite her complete lack of knowledge or involvement."

See Ohemaa Mercy's statement below:

