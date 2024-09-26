KOKA has been granted bail of GH₵2000 with one surety by an Accra Circuit Court after spending almost a week in jail

The Ghana Police recently apprehended the entertainment pundit over an alleged incident involving gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy

A video of KOKA leaving the court premises with Ohemaa Mercy has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, better known as KOKA, has been granted bail.

Entertainment pundit KOKA granted GH₵ 2000 bail by An Accra Circuit Court after Ohemaa Mercy got him arrested for alleged threats. Photo source: @kokatvofficial @ohemaamercyofficial @gossips24tv

KOKA granted bail after his arrest

An Accra Circuit Court granted KOKA a reported GH₵ 2000 bail with one surety after spending almost a week in jail.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the entertainment pundit was spotted leaving the court premises with gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy after securing his release.

The Ghana Police arrested KOKA after Ohemaa Mercy filed a complaint over alleged threats against her life. He had ignored multiple summons from the Police to report to their station for questioning.

The controversial personality previously appeared before a court on September 20, 2024, for his initial hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges of threatening harm.

Before his arrest, the entertainment pundit, who was once an associate of Ohemaa Mercy, took to social media to call her out and make several allegations.

He claimed the gospel singer owed him GH₵ 8500 and intended to get his money back after severing ties with her. He also accused Joy News presenter Rebecca Tweneboah Darko, popularly known as Becky, of being involved in the police case.

In a statement on Instagram, the gospel musician and her team claimed responsibility for the arrest and debunked KOKA's claims that Joy News presenter Becky was involved in his apprehension.

Check out the video below:

Reactions to KOKA's bail after recent arrest

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

winibeng commented:

"Today we are here. Tomorrow we shall not. We should be mindful of how we treat others when they offend us."

yawp3sika commented:

"Some people have no shame."

aishaibrahim3402 commented:

"You call yourself a woman of God. Shame on you."

europeboi commented:

"So, as they have not done anything, do the police have to take money before they grant them bail?"

scentofdiana commented:

"This is painful."

KOKA criticises Stonebwoy over Grammy snub remarks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KOKA criticised Stonebwoy for his comments after his exclusion from a recent Grammy article celebrating the hiplife genre.

The entertainment pundit said that Stonebwoy was a 'crybaby' and that his comments were invalid.

