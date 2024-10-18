On Friday, November 8, 2024, the Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 67th Grammy Awards

Scores of fans worldwide are looking forward for their favourites to earn a spot

Stonebwoy's name has been tipped to appear in the soon-to-be-released nominee list

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's latest release, Jejereje, became an instant fan favourite after its release on September 26.

The upbeat, dance-ready tune has already earned endorsements from musical luminaries, including Ivorian star Freddie Meiway and Ghanaian hip-life star Skrewfaze.

One of Ghana's industry professionals has shared his hopes for the song to be acknowledged by the Recording Academy.

HItz FM entertainment pundit KOKA backs Stonebwoy to get a Grammy nod next year. Photo source: Facebook/KOKA, X/Stonebwoy

KOKA backs Stonebwoy for Grammys

Preparations have begun for the 67th Grammy Awards by the Recording Academy.

The ceremony will reward worthy songs released during the Recording Academy's eligibility period from September 16, 2023, to August 30, 2024, and selected by the Recording Academy members.

Ghanaian entertainment pundit KOKA has weighed in on Stonebwoy's chances of earning a nod at the upcoming Grammys.

On the October 18th episode of the Daybreak Hitz show, the entertainment established that Jejereje would be the Grammy song Stonebwoy had been waiting for.

Fans react to KOKA's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to KOKA's remarks about Stonebwoy's Jejereje.

@RDangote35443 said:

"Please tell him to return the money back it is not good for his health"

@Akiragees1 wrote:

"Relax but there’s more to come…we’re aiming on that since shatta Dey Grammy list top"

@92_nuggs noted:

"Arh e no be this guy talk say the song be noise ?? 😂😂"

King Promise sets eyes on Grammy nominations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had shared his hopes to earn a nomination at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The Ghanaian singer is seeking nominations in three major Grammy award categories. He has submitted his 12-track True To Self album for consideration for the Album of the Year and Best Global Music Album award.

Apart from his album, King Promise hopes Paranoid, Paris, and Perfect Combi will earn a spot in the Best African Music Performance category.

