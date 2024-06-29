Hajia4Reall was given a lenient jail term of one year and a day at the conclusion of her $2M romance scam case in court, and her friend GH Hyper is happy for her

The blogger took to his Instagram page to celebrate the lenient sentence, thanking God that the singer did not get a longer jail term

The jail term concludes the case, which started with the arrest of Hajia4Reall in the UK almost two years ago

Ghanaian singer and socialite Hajia4Reall has been sentenced to one year and one day in jail for her involvement in a $2 million romance scam in the United States.

This verdict concludes a lengthy legal process that began with her arrest in the United Kingdom nearly two years ago. Her friend and blogger, GH Hyper, expressed his happiness over the lenient sentence by celebrating on Instagram and thanking God for the outcome.

Hajia4Reall, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, pleaded guilty to charges related to her role in the elaborate scam. Her involvement included defrauding multiple victims by posing as a romantic partner to swindle money from them. The court's decision to hand down a relatively short jail term has been met with mixed reactions, but GH Hyper's response was one of relief and gratitude.

The case gained significant media attention due to Hajia4Reall's celebrity status and the large amount of money involved. Her arrest in the UK marked the beginning of a complex legal battle that saw her extradited to the US to face charges.

GH Hyper's celebration gets folks talking

the_legal_nurse said:

Indeed, God has disgraced them all. And I am so happy for her. SHE GOT A BIG GOD

kdavidsonxx said:

Sadly she no go ever be allowed to travel to the USA UK Australia, Canada and almost all the countries in the European union after they are deported her back to her country

sogafisco wrote:

Your loyalty to Mona is serious

Hajia4reall snitched

In a related story, Ghanaian star Hajia4Reall is facing sentencing after pleading guilty in her romance scam case in the US.

In her latest move, the socialite and musician wrote to the court to plead for a reduced sentence, revealing the name of the man who had introduced her to scamming.

According to her, one Loveman, Allison (the father of her daughter Naila), led her into that world, and a lengthy sentence would affect her child.

