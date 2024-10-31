Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman celebrated his son as he turned a year older on October 31, 2024

He shared a handsome photo of his son posing in his BMW 6 Series and looking dapper in his all-black attire

Gospel singer Piesie Esther and several others left beautiful messages celebrating Osebo's son's birthday

Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo the Zaraman celebrated his son's birthday on October 31, 2024, as he turned a year older.

Osebo celebrates his son's birthday

On his official Instagram page, Osebo the Zaraman posted a handsome picture of his all-grown-up son.

In the birthday photo, his son was dressed in all-black as he posed in one of his luxury cars, the BMW 6 Series.

In the caption, the renowned fashion icon wrote a touching message wishing his son a happy birthday and bestowing God's blessings upon his life.

Osebo prayed to God to guard his son's path and protect him all his life. He concluded his message by saying how much he loved his son.

"Happy birthday son, may the living God guard your path and protect you all the days of your life my son🙏, always remember daddy loves you ❤️❤️."

Osebo's son's birthday photo.

Birthday wishes for Osebo's son

Gospel singer Piesie Esther and several other Ghanaian celebrities and fans thronged the comment section to celebrate Osebo's son.

Below are the heartwarming birthday wishes:

piesieesther said:

"Happy Glorious Birthday our son! Age gracefully"

__runwayruler__ said:

"Presssssssssssuuuuurrrreeeeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

black_god_ferry said:

"We share the same birthday 😍😍"

adinkrarepublic said:

"Happy birthday son"

nhyirabanana_adwoa said:

"Happy birthday to you handsome. Age gracefully in Jesus name Amen"

fulloption_bby said:

"Happy birthday dearie. Age gracefullyracefully"

solomon_gyan said:

"Long life with happiness joy grace protection favor and blessings to be with him happy birthday boy🙌"

Ajagurajah squashes fashion feud with Osebo

YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah, the overseer of the Ajagurajah Movement, finally visited the clothing store of fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman to settle their online fashion feud.

In an exciting video, the two exchanged words as they explained why the other should not interfere with their desire to become fashion gurus.

The brotherly love between the Ajagurajah and Osebo melted many hearts as they discussed their bond in the comments.

