John Paintsil celebrated his daughter Ryanna Paintsil on her birthday and shared a cute video of them together

In an Instagram post, the football icon penned a heartwarming birthday message to his daughter, thanking God

In the comments section, many followers of the footballer dropped birthday wishes for his pretty daughter

Former Ghanaian international and celebrated football icon John Paintsil took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter, Ryanna Paintsil, on her birthday.

Ex-Ghanaian international footballer John Paintsil celebrates his daughter Ryanna Paintsil's birthday on social media. Photo source: johnpaintsil

Source: Instagram

In a video accompanying the post, Paintsil and his daughter bonded and spent time together. The proud father expressed his gratitude to God for his daughter's new age. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday to Ryanna Paintsil. I thank God for adding another years and what The Lord is about to do in your life."

The post drew a lot of love and birthday wishes from many Ghanaians and followers, who filled the comments with wishes for Ryanna. Some celebrities who were also in the comments section celebrated the adorable father-daughter duo. The Post Is Here.

Ghanaians wish John Paintsil's daughter well

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwabrainz said:

"Happy birthday big girl."

frederick_kesse said:

"Happiest birthday Rihanna. May the Lord place a hedge of protection around you always. 🎉"

kohmax wrote:

"You can't look good all the time, it ain't fair."

floqueen1 said:

"Happy birthday to her."

luxuryhomes_by_joan reacted:

"Happy birthday princess."

quaye9891 said:

"Blessed birthday to u beautiful. ❤"

the_maker707 commented:

"Cute like daddy❤️❤️.Man is always to give early even u hustle and nit much Cash. # be bold.❤️❤️"

maryuranta said:

"So cute omg!❤️"

beverly_afaglo reacted:

"The young shall grow. 😍"

estherobeng25 said:

"Happy birthday Ryanna. ❤️"

Late actor Waakye's daughter

Aside John Paintsil, other celebrities' daughters have grown beautifully, recently, late actor waakye's daughter's current look trended.

YEN.com.gh reported that her latest look surfaced in a recent post on TikTok. Her childhood photos with her late dad and contrasted that with her latest photos.

Netizens in the comments section were happy to see the veteran actor's daughter and shared fond memories of him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh