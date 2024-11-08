Prince Yawson's daughter, in a recent post on TikTok, flaunted her mother, and she looked radiant and beautiful

The late actor was not together with the mother of his daughter at the time of his passing and wanted to remarry

In the comments section, many Ghanaians online admired the mother and daughter, praising their radiant look

Late Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson’s daughter Manna shared photos on TikTok celebrating her mother, who appeared radiant and youthful.

Prince Yawson's daughter Manna flaunts her mother on TikTok. Photo source: manna.adu

The post went viral, and many Ghanaians admired the mother-daughter duo. Netizens praised the mother’s beauty, noting how stunning she looked.

Prince Yawson, also known as Waakye, was one of the most revered actors in the local movie scene, having featured in numerous films and TV shows.

The actor passed away in 2022 at the age of 52 after being taken to the 37 Military Hospital when he fell ill.

Prince Yawson, who was no longer with the mother of his daughter at the time of his death, had spoken about his plans to remarry. He disclosed his intentions during a 2019 interview with Givani Caleb.

Waakye's baby mama and daughter warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users to the photos of the mother and daughter.

Killer_wadis said:

"AWWWWW SWEETY YR DAD WAS A LEGEND.I GLAD HE GAVE AS PRETTY BEB LIKE U..HMMMMMM LIFE."

Danny Churchez commented:

"Awaakye ba Ur Dad made my childhood lovely 🥰May his gentle soul RIP."

Piesie_Adwoa said:

"Sweetheart Mama and her princess 💞"

prettyriri said:

"Aww your mother is very pretty. You loook more like your daddy though. God bless the both of you."

WISKUM FARMS said:

"your dad? WOW. She made our childhood data very interesting."

