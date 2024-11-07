Three throwback photos of TV3 presenter Anita Akua Akuffo have surfaced online, showing her days in SHS

Two of the photos have the Late Afternoon Show host dressed in the uniform of Wesley Grammar SHS with a low haircut, while the other has her in mufti

Many of her fans, who stumbled on the old photos, were fascinated by Anita's looks back in the day

TV3 presenter Anita Akua Akuffo has been beautifying the screens since she first appeared some years ago.

There is no time that Anita Akuffo appears on set without warming hearts with her fashion sense and good looks.

Her beauty was not recently acquired. Throwback photos of her have proven that she has been beautiful since she was a teenager.

Anita Akuffo sparks talk about her beauty with throwback photos from Wesley Grammar. Photo source: @ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

The throwback photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Anita's Instagram page show her as an SHS student.

Anita Akuffo hasn't changed much

In the first two slides, the 31-year-old dresses in her senior high school outing dress, with down-cut hair, and adorned with a small pair of earrings. Standing akimbo with her side to the camera, Anita turned her head to the camera with a smile.

The third slide shows the TV3 presenter among other girls wearing mufti. From the photos, Anita has not changed much.

According to her, she had just won a dance competition when she took the last photo.

"Throwback Thursday🤭 Last slide is when I was a dance champion🤣 Don’t ask me what happened🏃‍♀️," she said.

Anita Akuffo attended Wesley Grammar SHS

From what YEN.com.gh has gathered, Anita's outing dress is that of Wesley Grammar Senior High School in Accra.

Anita completed the Dansoman-based Senior high school before proceeding to the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to obtain a degree.

Fans acknowledge Anita's beauty

The photos have excited Anita's admirers on social media and many expressed their thoughts about the broadcaster's beauty.

For most of them, Anita's beauty is unquestionable because she has always had it, looking at her from her SHS days.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh gathered:

chichi.yakubu said:

"Fine from day one ❤️❤️🙌🙌."

georginablay1 said:

"She was beautiful then and beautiful now my all-time favourite."

official9ty9 said:

"Your decency was way back from school days😍."

nanaadwoa.davis said:

"Kyeres3 ahouf3 no de3 3w)h) since childhood oo😍😍."

bigsambeatz said:

"FINE GIRL SINCE THE 90s ❤️."

Anita Akuffo shares red flags in men

YEN.com.gh reported Anita Akuffo had many people talking when she mentioned her red flags about men in an interview.

In a video, she said that men who are still friends with their exes were what she considered a red flag.

The video got many people sharing diverse opinions in the comment section, while others talked about her beauty

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh