Comic actor Dr Likee garnered attention on social media after some Ghanaians compared him to footballer Michael Antonio based on their striking resemblance.

Jamaican and West Ham United striker Michail Antonio arrived in Ghana on Sunday, November 10, 2024, for a visit.

Some members of the West Ham United supporters' group, the Ghanaian Hammers, gave the footballer a grand welcome at the Kotoka International Airport ahead of his trip to the Ashanti Region to inspect the progress of his football academy, Samba Stars.

Michail Antonio is expected to visit the Bompata community to inspect some projects he had begun earlier and interact with the academy team's players to offer mentorship programmes.

Ghanaians call for Dr Likee link-up

Following Michail Antonio's arrival, many Ghanaians on social media have clamoured for him to meet and collaborate with Kumawood actor Dr Likee.

The West Ham United striker and the actor bear a striking resemblance, which has raised speculations that they might be related.

Below is the video of Michail Antonio's arrival in Ghana:

Reactions to Michail Antonio's arrival in Ghana

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from some Ghanaians on social media below:

CK10746 said:

"Dr Likee must meet his long-lost brother."

Icemandem commented:

"Likee lookalike."

Adonis Quaicoo Drake said:

"Raster Nene come for your brother."

Bishop Rhozay commented:

"He will soon meet his twin Dr likee😂."

Owura said:

"Don't forget his brother Dr Likee is here oo link him up 😁."

NoelDarkwah commented:

"He has to meet Dr Likee."

i_NanaTM said:

"Aka Ebenezer’s twin brother is in Ghana. U no dey see the resemblance? 😂."

obrapay3 commented:

"Akabenezer's twin is finally home."

Zorbing3 commented:

"Dem for make Ras Nene meet this guy😂😂."

