Dr Likee Rocks Nike Air Force, Showcases His Basketball Skills, Fans React: "Aka Jordan"
- Ghanaian actor and influencer Dr Likee was recently invited to a basketball event in Kumasi
- The Kumawood star who attended the event with one of his cronies, received a warm welcome when he arrived
- Videos of him on the court showcasing have got many fans talking about the renowned actor on social media
Kumawood actor Ras Nene, aka Dr Likee, excited fans with his appearance at a basketball game in Kumasi.
The comedian is renowned for his funny skits and consistent efforts to nurture a community of talents from the Kumawood industry.
He attended the event with his crony Gunshot, who is credited as the brain behind Beast of No Nation star Strika's resurgence.
Dr Likee plays basketball
Dr LIkee's towering influence in Ghana has made him a target for many brand ambassadorial deals and influencing gigs.
The Kumawood star was invited to support the basketball game with his presence. He was spotted among the crowd cheering the talents on as he watched their performance.
A video of him on the court has garnered significant traction on social media. The audience giggled as Dr Likee prepared to jump on the court in his Air Force sneakers.
He bounced the ball a few times and faked a shot, impressing many fans online.
Fans react to Dr Likee's basketball skills
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dr Likee's stint at a basketball event in Kumasi.
ThePhoenix said;
Ɛyɛ Dbee things 😂😂😂
#nanadwamena wrote:
Even he urinate it funny
ya_lovebug remarked:
What this man cannot do does not exist 😂
Lil Win receives huge crowd reception as he storms Medimafo Herbal Centre CEO's father's one-week, fans react
RockyTyler (son of the sun🌞) noted:
The chant tho 🙌🏾🔥🔥😂
D.MOB2 added:
I can’t explain how I love dis guy 🥰🥰🥰
Dr Likee cosigns TikToker
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young TikToker, Enye Lie Biaa, had gone viral for mimicking Dr Likee's signature walk and style of dressing.
Enye Lie Biaa's act impressed Dr Likee. The renowned actor shared a video of the youngster exposing him to his huge online community.
