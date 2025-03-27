Black Sherif's sophomore album is dropping soon, and the musician has amped anticipation for the project, releasing the official cover art and adding a trailer to the mix

The artistic trailer caught the attention of his audience with its gothic vibe and had a deep message behind it with the musician dressed as an alien

The video and the cover art stirred excitement among Ghanaian music lovers, with many trying to make meaning out of the trailer, meanwhile, the album drops on April 03, 2025

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has unveiled the cover art and trailer for his upcoming album Iron Boy, set for release on April 3, 2025.

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, with many analysing the visuals for clues about the album’s themes.

The trailer, which has a dark and mysterious aesthetic, showed Black Sherif dressed as an alien. The gothic imagery and moody setting have led many to believe that there is a deeper meaning behind the trailer.

Ahead of Iron Boy, Black Sherif released two singles that gained massive attention. His first song of 2025, Lord I’m Amazed, dropped on January 9, his 23rd birthday. The song debuted on the UK Afrobeats Chart, ranking alongside major artists like Davido and YG Marley.

On January 30, he followed up with So It Goes, featuring Nigerian singer Fireboy DML. The song, which explores themes of love, was accompanied by a visually appealing music video, further boosting its popularity.

Black Sherif’s debut album, The Villain I Never Was, peaked at #12 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in 2022. This achievement placed him among top Ghanaian artistes like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Amaarae. Fans expect Iron Boy to reach similar heights, if not surpass them.

The album’s title suggests a focus on strength and endurance, continuing the themes of his previous work.

Ghanaians anticipate Black Sherif's Iron Boy album

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

King_Kobbra1 commented:

"Nice and perfect rollout for this upcoming Biggest Project ever outta Gh 🇬🇭 and Africa entirely!.... Album of the Year already!!!. A big up KK. Massive growth."

neezyarmani said:

"Black Sherif is music and he tells his story through art 🖼️ it takes no small brain to do this under the glory of the heavens and through the glory of the earth …. Blacko is just a son of a man who’s here to relay the message God has for us …. God loves music … best tool."

AdomQwabena wrote:

"I have been craving for this album for a very long time now but finally gonna listen to it in less than a week, Blacko I love you!!! More blessings, more money; this art style is very exquisite and extraordinary #IRONBOY is gonna win the album of the year award next year 100%."

Gyakie set to release her album

Gyakie, just like Black Sherif, has been teasing her album, After Midnight, but has yet to share the official release date for the project.

YEN.com.gh reported that the singer explained why she chose the peculiar title for the album and the deep imagery behind it.

The project will be the singer's first album since she broke into the scene years ago.

