Dancehall musician Shatta Wale showed in a video that he was indeed in love with his baby mama Maali

The video showed him rubbing and kissing the baby bump of his girlfriend as they beamed with smiles

The video melted many hearts, with many people talking about how gorgeous Maali was in the video

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and his baby mama Maali got many people gushing over their relationship when a video of them all booed up surfaced online.

Shatta Wale and Maali all booed up

Maali shared the memorable video of herself and Shatta Wale admiring her baby bump, as they got all booed up.

Maali was dressed in her two-piece nightie, and she tucked the top upwards to show off her baby bump.

While recording a mirror selfie, the SAFA album artist cuddled her, kissed her, and rubbed her heavily pregnant belly.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king touched her belly and kissed it gently, putting a bright smile on Maali's face.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale rubbing Maali's baby bump:

Reactions to Shatta Wale and Maali's video

Many people in the comment section praised the video on Maali's TikTok page, saying that she was Shatta Wale's perfect partner.

Others also talked about how gorgeous Maali looked while heavily pregnant and showing off her baby bump.

Queen Shantel 1🥰 said:

"even in pregnancy you are still looking beautiful 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🙏🙏🙏🙏 indeed you have a very Big God 🙏🙏💚💚🫶💚"

WendyWallace💞 said:

"aww soo cute 🥰"

Princess Hawa said:

"This is beautiful 🤩 ❤️😏#sm4lyf."

Excellent Price (Furniture) said:

"Congratulations 🎊🎉🍾"

Akua Dazie said:

"pregnancy looks good on you 🥰beauty in all aspect."

Ohemaa_Sumtin_Sweet💙🫰said:

"This is so beautiful 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Maali organises their baby's room

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali, had recently shared a video of herself organising the baby's room.

She showed off her heavily pregnant belly, how she put together a multifunctional rack, and where she placed it in the room.

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who talked about how beautiful Maali looked near to giving birth.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh