Shatta Bandle rocked a ski mask that Shatta Wale and his close friend Medikal are known for wearing

The diminutive socialite flaunted his casual fashion style and a white Chevrolet Corvette in a video

Many people laughed hard in the comments section and advised Shatta Bandle to take off the mask

Diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle got many people talking when he shared a video of himself wearing a ski mask, something dancehall musician Shatta Wale is known for.

Shatta Bandle challenges Shatta Wale by wearing a ski mask. Image Credit: @shatta_bandle_ and @shattawalegh

Source: Instagram

Shatta Bandle rocks ski mask

In the viral video, Shatta Bandle wore jeans, an oversized black-and-white striped tank top, and slippers.

However, one thing that got many people talking was the ski mask he wore. Shatta Wale and his close friend and rapper Medikal are known for wearing ski masks.

The father of two also showed off a white 2014 Chevrolet Corvette parked on the compound of his plush mansion.

He posted the video on his verified Instagram page and, in the caption, encouraged his thousands of followers to enjoy themselves, even if it was just a little bit.

Below is the video showing off Shatta Bandle's fashion style:

Reactions to Shatta Bandle's video

The video got many people laughing hard as they wondered which persons on his team advised him to wear a ski mask.

Other social media users also discussed his wealth as he bragged about owning luxury cars.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

dinho__hillary said:

"Yo, who advise you to put a face mask on you need to take that off it doesn’t even look really good on you."

heissayyid said:

"I’m short of words."

b.leejah said:

"Baby Ride biggi man 🫡"

finest_dooll said:

"Biggest❤️shatta😂baddie🔥"

twinnetp said:

"Baba Olowo of Ghana @shatta_bandle_ 🙌🙌🔥🔥"

Shatta Bandle flaunts tennis skills

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Shatta Bandle had flaunted his impressive tennis court skills in a video.

The diminutive socialite noted in the video caption on his Instagram page that he had been taking tennis lessons.

Many people were impressed with Shatta Bandle's tennis skills in the video and cheered him on in the comments.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh