Lil Win Hires Masons To Cement The Road To His Mother's New Mansion In Video, Fans React
Lil Win Hires Masons To Cement The Road To His Mother's New Mansion In Video, Fans React

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Lil Win, in a video, recruited some artisans to work on the roads leading to his mother's newly built mansion
  • In the video, the artisans transported mixed cement in several wheelbarrows and applied them on the road
  • The artisans covered most of the road, which began at the junction and ended at Lil Win's mother's mansion

Award-winning Kumawood actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, has improved the road to his mother's new mansion.

Kumawood actor Lil Win hires masons to cement the road to his mother's new mansion. Photo source: @officiallilwinwezzy
The comic actor recently hired a wheel loader to move down the uneven path and level the bumpy areas of the bad road with its broad blade.

The comedian, who was recently adjudged the Best Male Lead Actor at the Rivers International Film Festival in Nigeria, significantly improved the road as part of his plans to open the newly-built mansion on his mother's upcoming 80th birthday.

Lil Win hires masons to cement road

Lil Win took to his official TikTok page to share a video of some masons he had hired busily working on the road while he recorded them with his smartphone.

The footage showed the masons dumping loads of mixed cement into several wheelbarrows. The cement was later transported to other artisans, who poured it on the road and used trowels to apply it to cover the dirt and smooth it level.

The artisans repeated the process and covered most of the road, which began at a junction and ended at the premises of Lil Win's mother's new mansion.

Fans praise Lil Win for road efforts

Many impressed fans thronged to the comments section to praise Lil Win for cementing the road leading to his mother's mansion. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their reactions.

Bashi Kolo said:

"God Bless you 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

prince k black@ commented:

"I’m praying for the biggest success like you even more than your own. In fact, you are blessed 🥰🙏🙏💰💰💰."

Tetelesta said:

"My senior brother, more blessings 🥰🥰nice papa."

Kaka Brooks commented:

"You are doing a great work. God will always bless you."

Akosua Ampofowaa said:

"Mr Nkansah, God richly bless you, okay🥺🥺may your pocket never lack, okay 🥺🥺."

Ikeco commented:

"God bless you. I wish I could do the same for my parents, too 😭😭😭😭."

Lil Win digs holes with pickaxe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win dug holes on his mother's land as he visited her residence to inspect the progress of the construction.

The Kumawood actor was spotted wearing an expensive wristwatch, a black Louis Vuitton T-shirt, blue denim shorts and slippers in a video.

Lil Win vigorously swung the pickaxe in the air and worked on the land as he was being recorded, eliciting mixed reactions on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

