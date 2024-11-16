Musician Michy flaunted her brand-new white 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 in a video that has taken over social media

She showed off the car on the day she had an interview with media personality Nana Romeo, which was aired on November 14, 2024

Many people talked about Michy's fine curves and flawless skin, while others talked about her luxury whip

Musician and media personality Michy showed off her brand new 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 as she stepped out for an interview with seasoned radio and TV host, Nana Romeo. The interview was aired on Accra FM on November 14, 2024, where Michy spoke about her new EP and other matters.

Michy shows off a white 2023 Dodge Ram 1500. Image Credit: @michygh

Michy flaunts a Dodge Ram 1500

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, she was seen showing off her brand-new car to Nana Romeo, who gushed over its beauty.

The Hustle hitmaker opened the door and sat comfortably, showing off its beautiful interior.

In the video's caption, she referred to herself as La Madrina, the Spanish word for godmother. She noted that she was handling business with grace and unstoppable energy.

"La Madrina —handling business with grace & unstoppable energy, owning every moment. 🔥💼"

Michy brags about her car.

Reactions to Michy's new car

Many social media users in the comment section talked about Michy's brand-new car as they praised her while gushing over the luxury car.

Others also talked about her beautiful and smooth skin, while others admired her well-defined curvaceous figure.

The lovely reactions from people are below:

its_abenatundra said:

"It's probably a gift, no way Michy will buy a pickup😆"

ohenewaa_rick

"She is soo beautiful with nice skin😍🔥"

bennyjonasemmanuel said:

"Hopefully, she will be able to buy fuel"

tj_carter03 said:

"Kaish I will not be tempted in Jesus name! See body 😂😂"

ajwoa_korkor_ said:

"@micjygh give me one of your cars I have my license already 😍😍😂"

grandpaaofficial1 said:

"Eiiii now the women enjoy vody more than we the men eishhhh"

Video of Michy and her car.

Shatta Wale speaks on Michy's breakup

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale was on the Rants, Bants and Confession podcast, where he opened up about his relationship with his ex-lover and baby mama Michy.

He said that Michy was unappreciative of the things he did for her during their relationship. His comments about Michy garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

