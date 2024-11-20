Silvan Wilner took the football world by surprise with his decision to quit the game and embrace his faith

The 22-year-old, who had a promising career ahead of him, unashamedly believes his decision is the best

Wilner's bold move lends credence to the growing number of football stars taking their spiritual life seriously

Silvan Wallner, a former FC Zurich defender and Swiss U21 international, has stunned the footballing world by retiring from the professional game at a remarkably young age due to his religious beliefs.

His decision, grounded in his Christian faith, comes at a time when he was beginning to make significant strides in his career.

Silvan Wallner gave up his career to embrace his faith, which includes the observance of Sabbath Day. Photos by Severin Aichbauer and RvS.Media/Basile Barbey.

Silvan Wilner quits football at 22

In an announcement on FC Blau-Weiss Linz's official website, Wallner revealed his observance of the Sabbath.

What is the Sabbath Day?

The word Sabbath comes from a Hebrew word meaning rest. It is biblically ordained, as seen in Exodus 28:8-10, per Bible Gateway.

According to Adventist News, the Sabbath is a sacred day of rest from Friday evening to Saturday evening.

How does Sabbath Day conflict with football?

This religious commitment directly conflicts with the demands of professional football, where training sessions and matches are often scheduled on Saturdays.

Its observance prohibits activities like competitive sports, making Wallner's continued participation in professional football untenable.

Wallner explains why he quit football

Explaining his choice, Wallner stated, "I am a devout Christian, and I read the Bible. I make my own decisions about my life," as quoted by Euro Foot.

He continued, "I wish to follow Jesus Christ, and as a result, the biblical day of rest has become important to me.

"As a footballer, this means that I no longer want to play professionally on Saturdays.

"This is my personal conviction, which I have reached in the last few days. I am not yet a member of any church."

Grateful for the support he received throughout his journey, Wallner added,

"I say a big thank you to all the people who have accompanied and supported me in my sporting career."

A career with untapped potential

Wallner’s career trajectory had shown great promise.

He began with FC Zurich, where he was part of the squad that clinched the Swiss championship in 2022.

Seeking further development, he moved to the Austrian club FC Blau-Weiss Linz in September 2024, quickly establishing himself as a regular in the lineup.

However, his contract, originally set to run until 2026, was terminated by mutual agreement following his decision.

This came shortly after his call-up to the Swiss U21 national team in September, underscoring the potential he leaves behind as he prioritises his faith over the sport.

A testament to conviction

Wallner’s retirement highlights the intersection of faith and professional sports, showcasing the challenges athletes face when personal beliefs conflict with career demands.

While his absence will leave a void on the pitch, his story serves as a powerful testament to standing by one’s convictions, even when the stakes are high.

