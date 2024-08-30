Alan Kyerematen, popularly known as Allan Cash, is a Ghanaian politician, corporate executive, lawyer, diplomat, and former member of the New Patriotic Party. He also served as Ghana's trade and industry minister between 2017 and 2023. Discover more facts about the Ghanaian politician.

Alan Kyerematen is a presidential candidate in the 2024 Ghanaian general election set for December. He resigned from his former NPP party in September 2023. Alan has recently formed an alliance with the National Interest Movement's leader, Dr. Abu Sakara Foster.

Alan Kyerematen's profile summary

Alan Kyerematen's bio

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen was born on 3 October 1955 in Kumasi Ghana, to Alexander Atta Yaw and Victoria Kyerematen (née Welsing). Alan's father was from Pataasee, Kumasi, while his mother was from Elmina and Ejisu.

The former NPP member grew up alongside his two siblings: an elder brother, Stephen Kyerematen and a sister, Bridget Kyerematen-Darko. His sister died in 2017 in a gas explosion accident.

Alan and Stephen are the Managing Directors of A Wealth of Women Ghana BKD (Bridget Kyerematen Darko), a foundation formed to support their late sister's work and legacy.

Alan John Kyerematen's educational background

Alan Kyerematen began his education at Asokore Mampong Secondary School, now Kumasi Academy. At age 9, he joined Adisadel College and later moved to Achimota School for his sixth-form education.

After graduating from high school, Alan attended the University of Ghana and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics. He is also a barrister-at-law from the Ghana Law School.

Career

Alan Kyerematen has had a distinguished corporate career, holding key positions in various multinational companies and has been a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics.

Corporate work history

Alan Kyerematen began his corporate career as a senior executive with UAC Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of Unilever, where he quickly rose to management positions. In 1990, he established the EMPRETEC Programme in Ghana, a UN-sponsored initiative that became an independent foundation supporting small and medium enterprises.

Additionally, the politician served as the first Regional Director of Enterprise Africa under the UNDP, promoting enterprise development across 13 Sub-Saharan African countries, benefiting over 4,000 entrepreneurs.

In 1994, Time Magazine listed him among the 100 Global Leaders for the new millennium alongside notable figures such as Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, and John F. Kennedy Jr. Additionally, Alan is also a member of the Council of Governors of the British Executive Service Overseas (BESO) in the UK and a board member of other organisations in Ghana.

Political career

Alan John Kyerematen has had a distinguished political career spanning over thirty years. He is a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has served on the party's highest decision-making bodies, including the National Executive Committee, from 1992 to 2001.

Kyerematen made several attempts at the NPP leadership, finishing as the runner-up to Nana Akufo-Addo in 2007, 2010, and 2014. Alan was also one of the lead negotiators for Africa at the WTO Ministerial Conference in Cancun in 2003 and the Hong Kong WTO Conference in 2005.

From 2003 to 2007, Kyerematen served as Ghana's Minister of Trade, Industry, Private Sector Development, and Presidential Special Initiatives under the NPP government. He also served as Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry from 2017 until January 2023, when he resigned as a Cabinet Minister, signalling a shift in his political trajectory.

The ex-trade minister briefly contested and lost the NPP's flagbearership race before withdrawing from the party. The former minister of trade and industry also served as Ghana's ambassador to the USA between 2001 and 2003.

What is Alan Kyerematen's new party?

The Ghanaian native formed Movement for Change, an independent political movement, shortly after he resigned from the NPP. On 25 September 2023, Kyerematen took to X (Twitter) to announce his immediate resignation from the NPP and his candidacy as an independent for the 2024 presidential election. He wrote:

I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections as an Independent Presidential Candidate.

However, in April 2024, he co-founded the Alliance for Revolutionary Change. This partnership is between the National Interest Movement (NIM) and the Movement for Change. Dr. Abu Sakara Foster is the leader of Dr. Abu Sakara Foster.

The alliance seeks to end the dominance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP in Ghanaian politics. It Alan for the upcoming general elections.

Who is Alan Kyerematen's wife?

The Ghanaian politician is married to Patricia Christabel Kyerematen (née Nyinah). She is the daughter of Justice Kingsley Nyinah, the former Electoral Commissioner of Ghana, during the 1979 presidential election. The couple has two sons, Alexander and Victor. Alan Kyerematen and his family currently reside in Accra, Ghana.

FAQs

Who is Alan Kyerematen? He is a popular Ghanaian politician and corporate executive. What is Alan Kyerematen's age? As of 2024, he is 68 years old. He was born on 3 October 1955. Where is Alan Kyerematen from? He is from Kumasi, Ghana. Who is Alan Kyerematen's wife? The Ghanaian politician is married to Patricia Christabel Kyerematen. Who are Alan Kyerematen's children? His children are Alexander and Victor. What is Alan Kyerematen's new party? His new party is the Movement for Change.

Alan Kyerematen is a renowned Ghanaian politician and corporate executive. He recently resigned from the NPP following his defeat in the party's presidential candidate flag bearship. He is currently vying for the Ghanaian presidential seat through the Alliance for Revolutionary Change.

