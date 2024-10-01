Empress Gifty has stepped in as an interim host for UTV's flagship weekly programme, United Showbiz

This comes after the show's host Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee took a trip abroad for vacation

Some of Empress Gifty's best moments as the show's facilitator have surfaced on social media

Ghanaian gospel singer and media personality Empress Gifty has begun her stint as host for UTV's United Showbiz program.

The socialite will step in for MzGee, who is rumoured to have taken some time off because of her pregnancy.

Hopeson Adorye is supporting his wife, Empress Gifty, while she hosts UTV's United Showbiz in place of MzGee. Source: EmpressGifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty is not new to the UTV brand. She was the network's best choice to replace Nana Ama McBrown as the host of McBrown's Kitchen.

The gospel star, who now hosts UCook, a celebrity cookout show, hosted Broda Sammy, Diana Hamilton, and several others for the September 26th episode of United Showbiz.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Empress Gifty was spotted on set with her husband, Hopeson Adorye. The couple appears to have leveraged production downtime to chitchat.

The loved-up moment, which has caught on on social media, excited scores of social media users.

Fans hail Hopeson Adorye and Empress Gifty

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Hopeson Adorye's moments with his wife.

Shizzle 1z -money said:

"Finding a husband who's willing and ready to move around you anytime I'd simply a blessing trust me"

DORA YEBOAH wrote:

"Supportive husband is hard to find one so if ur hubby is supportive respect him"

user3010889155024 Akosuavidal remarked:

"When your wife is beautiful, you are always proud to be around her in public."

MRS JENNIFER FRIMPONG 1.♥️♥️♥️ noted:

"important of marrying an old man.. they always care for you... Their love is unconditional love"

Kwabena Amoako Gigz added:

"Protecting his asset by all means"

Empress Gifty shares her divorce story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty had shared her horrible journey through divorce before she found her new husband.

In a recent interview, the singer opened up about becoming crippled and partially blind after a motor accident in the US.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh