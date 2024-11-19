Championrolie has shared some remarks about Afronita, which have got fans sniffing around their rumoured relationship

This comes after an interviewer tasked the DWP Academy star to choose between his former colleague and actress Jackie Appiah

Fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts about the connection between their favourite dancers

DWP Academy choreographer Championrolie's latest remarks about Afronita have got fans buzzing on social media.

The dancer was rumoured to be dating his colleague Afronita, who cut ties with the academy this year.

Championrolie stokes controversy after choosing Afronita over Jackie Appiah. Photo source: Afronitaaa, Championrolie, JackieAppiah

Both stars, who used to be each other's 'personal persons', have denied the rumours, stating they are good friends.

When Afronita was with the DWP Academy, she would create intriguing dance videos with Championrolie, making fans wish their relationship was real.

Championrolie's GH₵20k gift to Afronita for her 20th birthday fueled their dating rumours the more. Fans continue to obsess over how compatible the dance stars are when they're together.

In a recent interview with Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, Championrolie was quizzed on his choice between Afronita and renowned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.

After a brief pause, Championrolie chose the former. The footage of his reaction has garnered significant traction on social media.

Fans react to Championrolie's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Championrolie's choice after he was tasked to choose between Afronita and Jackie Appiah.

Foreigner sportswear🇬🇭⚽️ said:

"See the way Aaliyah turned to Rolie when the question was asked😁😁😁"

Esther Quarshie wrote:

"why is Liya's face like that , we miss Afronitaaa and Champion rolie dancing together hmmm🥺😂🥺"

Deliciously Délicieux remarks:

"The girl next to Champion Rollie is not happy at all. She should not let Rollie play her cause Afronita has Rollie's heart locked !"

Rosey_79 observed:

"i swear Rolie love Afronitaa for real"

jbabe noted:

"Eiii you wan find trouble give rolie,he go explain tire no evidence"

FavorWendy remarked:

"True talk. Never look down on people who were and are there for you..."

Lisa Quama celebrates 22nd birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DWP Academy star Lisa Quama shared moments from her 22nd birthday on November 18, 2024.

The Afro-dancer took to the streets to celebrate with random strangers in several parts of Accra with a mission to distribute 300 hot meals.

Lisa Quama recruited her colleagues from the DWP Academy, including Endurance Grand and Championrolie.

