Enoch Darko has criticised Ghanaian bloggers, comparing them to their Nigerian counterparts and asking them to learn from them

The actor argued that Nigerian bloggers were positive and did not promote negativity like Ghanaian bloggers do

He mentioned that blogging in Ghana centred on unnecessary and "foolish" content that is harming the industry

Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, has expressed deep concern over the state of blogging in Ghana, urging bloggers to take a cue from their Nigerian counterparts.

Enoch Darko criticises Ghanaian bloggers and praises Nigerians. Photo source: watabombshell

Source: Instagram

According to Watabombshell, Ghanaian blogging is saturated with content that is not only unproductive but also detrimental to the entertainment industry.

Watabombshell, who has gained recognition both in Ghana and Nigeria, believes that the approach taken by Nigerian bloggers is far more productive. He argued that Nigerian bloggers often focus on promoting positive stories that promote the industry. He said this was unlike in Ghana, where many Ghanaian bloggers prioritise sensationalism and negativity.

In his critique, Watabombshell highlighted the troubling trend of much of the content on Ghanaian blogs centring around what he described as "unnecessary and foolish" topics. He expressed concern that this type of content does not contribute to the industry's growth but rather undermines it. He attributed the stunted growth of the Ghanaian entertainment industry to this phenomenon.

Ghanaians agree with Enoch Darko

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ghana ShadeRoom said:

"I swear he dey cap 🤣 they do more our bloggers 🤣they do everything... Tunde ednuts helps and also post Yash"

Sunshine @ Star commented:

"Bruh you’re talking sense Ghana here negativity is our priority"

Ɗãřc Sìde said:

"then they will post that despite son is buying coconut so he is humble"

NoLimiT commented:

"Zion Felix will be like Tracy Boakye is swimming in her pool lol 😂" '

Watabombshell on acting in Nigeria

Blogging in Ghana is not the only thing Enoch Darko has an issue with. YEN.com.gh previously published that the actor said he was no longer interested in being cast in Ghanaian movies.

The actor explained that the Ghanaian movie industry in the country is not vibrant comparing it to the Nigerian one.

The actor argued that Nigerian producers and industry players invested more in the industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh