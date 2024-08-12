Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko, aka Watabombshell, was unhappy about a senior Nollywood actor's arrival on a movie set five hours late

Watabombshell called the Nigerian actor out and noted that he had another movie set to go to; this resulted in an altercation between the two actors

The video caused a stir online as many sided with the Ghanaian actor for calling out the veteran Nigerian actor

Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko, aka Watabombshell, confronted a veteran Nigerian actor after he arrived on set five hours late.

Enoch Darko blasted a Nigerian actor

In the video, the veteran actor was seated outside in the parking area of a mansion as he read through the script for the movie.

Enoch Darko approached him and expressed his displeasure at his arrival on set five hours late, noting that other actors were on set earlier, had already filmed their respective scenes, and were about to leave.

"I have somewhere else to go. I have another set. Do not be doing that," Watabombsehell cried out in the video.

The veteran Nigerian was unhappy with how the young Ghanaian actor, who owned a Ford F150, spoke to him, and he called him out for being disrespectful.

The Nigerian actor angrily asked Watabombshell whether he was aware of the number of years he had been in the movie industry and noted that when he started acting, the young Ghanaian actor who moved to Nigeria to act had not been born.

The back and forth resulted in a chaotic scene as other actors and crew for the movie weighed into the altercation.

Video of Enoch Darko blasting a Nigerian actor.

Reactions to the brouhaha between Watabombshell and a Nigerian actor

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video shared by popular X-user Alvaro X:

@tafokwesiarthur said:

"The guy saying he should come to Ghana dey bore me waa."

@drpushkinmc said:

"Mofos should just be professional. Showing up on time is also a sign of respect. If you have been in the industry for 20 or 30 years, so what? After 30 yrs, you still be 🤡 so wetin you gain? 😆"

@1Lucifer_1 said:

"The annoying thing about these snr actors is that kinda entitlement. “These jnr actors have no respect for snr actors” 5hrs late and all you want is respect? Madness"

@ola_mi_posi_i said:

"That guy saying he should return to Ghana dey do me like make I tear am slap, why say something like that? We love Ghanaians oo even if we dey cook each other I no ever pray make E reach fight."

