Lil Win, in a video, enjoyed a surprise visit from students who studied at his old school, Great Minds International School, at his home

The young students who had passed out of the institution visited the proprietor and had a hearty conversation with him

The actor asked what the students had scored in their BECE exam. The actor expressed pride upon hearing the high marks the students had scored

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, received a surprise visit at his home from a group of former students of his school, Great Minds International School.

Lil Win gets a surprise visit from his old students in a video. Photo source: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The students, who had recently completed their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), stopped by to catch up with their former school proprietor. They used the visit as a chance to reconnect with the actor and express their appreciation for the education they received.

Lil Win took the opportunity to ask about their BECE results and was pleased to hear about the high marks they had achieved. He shared a video of the warm interaction on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians expressed admiration for Lil Win and the bond he had formed with the students.

Lil Win and his students warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

H I G H E S T said:

"Wow am happy for them no bad grade 🥰."

agendakay0 wrote:

"Congratulations to you legend and to the students as well."

usernanayaa1 reacted:

"They did very well , congratulations to them both."

Goddaughter said:

"Wow they have done very well with their results. More blessings🥰."

Akua sika🙏 commented:

"You are truly blessed from heaven. How I wished I lived in Kumasi. God bless you guys. Congrats."

Lil Win welcomes his wife to Ghana

Lil Win has been in the news recently, mostly for heartwarming reasons. For instance, last week, he welcomed his wife to Ghana in grand style.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the actor was depicted in military attire as he received his wife, Maame Serwaa and their kids at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The actor was recorded gifting his wife a flower bouquet and hugging his kids warmly. The video was warmly received as netizens showed their love for Lil Win's beautiful family.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh