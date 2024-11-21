Wendy Shay visited Manhean M/A school to celebrate International Children's Day with the students

The songstress donated several items, including educational and building materials to the school

Many fans thronged to social media to praise and applaud Wendy Shay for her generous donations

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay made some generous donations to the Manhean M/A school on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Wendy Shay donates items to Manhean school

Wendy Shay visited the Manhean M/A school inside Amasaman, Accra, with members of her Shay Foundation as part of the International Children's Day celebration.

The RuffTown Records signee was welcomed in grand style as students and some community members trooped to the school's forecourt to cheer and mob her as she arrived in her luxurious Range Rover.

The Manhean M/A school held a small gathering at the school premises, where some students performed some of the Peeva Beverages brand ambassador's 2024 hit singles, including Who Cares and Vivian.

Wendy Shay donated several items to the students and staff of the Manhean M/A school, including educational materials such as books, pencils, and school uniforms, building materials for some renovation works in the school, and several packages of Peeva Beverages.

The Shay On You hitmaker performed some of her music catalogue to entertain the students and attendees and was rewarded with a citation for her kind gesture towards the school.

In a social media post, Wendy Shay's foundation expressed excitement for making their donations and thanked the media houses and Peeva Beverages for their support.

The foundation wrote:

"It Was such an amazing moment celebrating International children’s day with these beautiful young souls. All thanks to God for making it a success! Thanks to the CEO @wendyshayofficial of Shay foundation for making this a reality ❤️. Big appreciation to all media houses that were present and also to @peeva_beverages for the support. Happy international children’s day!!!"

Check out the social media posts below:

Fans praise Wendy Shay for her donations

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users, who praised and applauded Wendy Shay for donating items to the Manhean M/A school.

lu__maye said:

"God bless you, Queen👏❤️🔥."

jaydenkwans commented:

"@wendyshayofficial keep up the good work! The act of giving is a blessing to the giver as well! 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏿🙏🏿 Bless your heart!"

gastyjones said:

"A Queen with a big heart😍😍. GOD richly bless you👏👏."

clement_flipper commented:

"God richly bless you, Queen Shay 🙌❤️👏."

official_sweetmikel said:

"Big heart in a curvy body 👏. @wendyshayofficial, your blessings are on the way🔥."

Wendy Shay performs at her manager's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay performed at her manager, Philip Nelson Kwame Aboah's big plush wedding.

The songstress shared a video of her music performance at Mr Aboah's wedding on her Instagram page.

Mr Aboah sprayed money on Wendy Shay as she thrilled the guests while he and his wife showcased their dance moves.

