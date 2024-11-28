One of Maame Dokono's six children, Sabrina Adarkwa, has popped up with stunning photos on social media

Sabrina, the actress' fifth child, shared photos on her Instagram as she celebrated her birthday on November 28, 2024

The different sets of gorgeous photos of Sabrina excited many of her followers, who have wished her well on her bday

Sabrina Adarkwa, one of the children of veteran actress Grace Omaboe, aka Maame Dokono, has celebrated her birthday in style.

Sabrina, Maame Dokono's fifth child and her last daughter, turned a year older on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

In celebration of her new age, she took to social media to show her beauty in lovely photos. The images showed Sabrina stepping out in a beautiful dress and looking dazzling in it.

The Instagram photos showed Sabrina in a corseted lemon green gown with colourful bead-like crystals woven into the fabric.

Sharing the photos, Maame Dokono's daughter expressed gratitude for having a life and wished herself a happy birthday.

"FOR LIFE IM GRATEFUL.🙏HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME," she said.

Maame Dokono celebrates Sabrina

Moments after her birthday post, her mother also shared photos of Sabrina, followed by the actress' sixth child and last born, to mark her new age.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing daughter! You bring so much joy and light into our lives every day. I hope this special day is filled with laughter, love, and all your favourite things. Keep shining bright and chasing your dreams! Love you always!"

Netizens react to Sabrina's birthday photos

The photos of Sabrina have gathered reactions from her admirers. Many of her admirers wished her well.

gloriaosarfo said:

"Happy blessed birthday to you my love 🎊💝🎊 More blessings to you and yours 🙌🙏🏿🙌 Love you 🔥❣."

mznelli1 said:

"Happy birthday my childhood sist.😍😍😍I still remember our then times at children service and JY. God bless you so much dear."

lady___evie said:

"Mama 😍, so dashing ❤️🔥, happy birthday to you hun . Be blessed 😇 love."

Maame Dokono's children slay at her birthday

