Ibrahim Mahama Visits Luxury Boutique, Shops For Shoes In Video
- Ibrahim Mahama, in a video, visited a luxury boutique in East Legon to purchase designer shoes and was warmly welcomed by the boutique's owner
- In the video, the wealthy businessman took a tour around the boutique, scanning and inspecting various luxury designer footwear
- In the comments section of the video shared on the boutique's TikTok page, Ghanaians flocked to the comments section to admire Ibrahim Mahama and the opulence on display
Popular Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama visited a luxury boutique in East Legon to shop for designer shoes.
A video shared on the boutique’s TikTok page showed Ibrahim Mahama being warmly welcomed by Nana Sarfo, the boutique owner and fashion icon.
In the video, Mahama tours the store, carefully inspecting various luxury footwear. The boutique has a wide range of high-end designer shoes from different luxury brands, and the shop's ambience has a luxury feel.
Ghanaians quickly flocked to the video's comments section to express their admiration. Many were impressed by the luxury on display and Mahama’s presence in the boutique. Many people expressed interest in making enough money to enjoy a similar lifestyle.
Ibrahim Mahama excites fans
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Foster Abdulai said:
"Savile row, The best in fashion. Ghana is proud of you."
josephasiedu750 commented:
"The moment this man sees u, he will do anything for u to buy. He knows business rough."
kharleddc said:
"See, wealthy man dressing now. I know I have to calm down."
benjiro_12 commented:
"I dey feel the man waii. My role model dat Ibrahim Mahama."
Yaa Edna 🫶🏻💯said:
"My dream, husband hmmm but l know l will not get it 🙏."
Larry Abass wrote:
"Look at the rich man dress very simple."
Ibrahim Mahama helps cancer patient
Ibrahim Mahama does not only spend his money on luxury goods; he also uses it for good deeds, as he did recently for an ill little girl.
YEN.com.gh reported that 10-year-old Lisa Laryea, battling with stage four leukaemia, was flown out for treatment thanks to the wealthy man.
She received a $100,000 donation from him to aid with her treatment.
