King Promise has been nominated for the Best African Music Act at the 2025 MOBO Awards, sparking excitement among his fans

The Ghanaian musician was the only Ghanaian on the list of nominees, with Nigerian and South African acts dominating the list

The Terminator crooner faces stiff opposition from Asake, Ayra Starr, Tems, Odumodu Blvck, Shallipopi, Tyla, and Uncle Waffles

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian musician King Promise has secured a nomination for Best African Music Act at the prestigious 2025 MOBO Awards.

This marks a significant milestone for the Terminator singer, who stands as the sole Ghanaian nominee in a category heavily dominated by Nigerian and South African artists.

King Promise is the only Ghanaian artist nominated for the MOBO Awards. Photo source: iamkingpromise, askemusic, wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The competition in this year’s category is fierce. King Promise will face off against Nigerian heavyweights like Asake, Ayra Starr, Tems, Odumodu Blvck, and Shallipopi. Global sensations Tyla and Uncle Waffles will represent South Africa, adding further intensity to the contest.

This is not King Promise’s first time at the MOBO Awards. He received his first nomination for the coveted Best African Music Act title in 2021, per Graphic, but lost out to Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

This year, fans of the singer have expressed hopes of seeing him clinch the award despite the intense competition. King Promise has made significant waves in the year under review, performing on international platforms and releasing songs that have travelled beyond the shores of Ghana.

Reactions to King Promise's MOBO nomination

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

princekelvin96 said:

"Congrats @IamKingPromise.🎉🎊"

Addey_Kata reacted:

"@asakemusik for the win. He deserves. He’s had an amazing year."

Bolajidey4Asake said:

"@asakemusik is the best this year... He deserves it..."

sheddyghman wrote:

"Well done King Promise, Ghana's star boy."

King Promise gets new tattoo

King Promise has not only received a nomination at the coveted MOBO Awards recently but also got a new tattoo.

YEN.com.gh spotted the new ink when the musician shared a photo while busy amid his True To Self World Tour.

Many social media users talked about these tattoos and praised King Promise's hard work on the artist's journey.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh