Shatta Wale Flaunts Newly Purchased Rolls Royce He's Shipping To Ghana: "Can't Wait"
- Shatta Wale has expressed excitement about his newly purchased Rolls Royce which is yet to reach the shores of Ghana
- The musician posted a photo of the vehicle he bought from a dealer overseas and said he could not wait for it to arrive here
- In the comments section of his post on X (formerly Twitter), Shatta Wale's many fans congratulated him on his acquisition
Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has announced the purchase of a Rolls Royce, which is currently being shipped to Ghana.
The dancehall artist shared the news on social media, posting a photo of the luxury vehicle sourced from an overseas car dealer.
The announcement generated significant attention online, with many of his fans and followers congratulating him on his latest acquisition.
The car dealer confirmed the sale in a video that had surfaced prior to Shatta Wale's tweet, which quickly went viral. The dealer stated that the vehicle was en route to Ghana for the musician.
Shatta Wale had hinted at the purchase several days prior on X (formerly Twitter), indicating that he would soon be associated with the prestigious brand.
The musician has consistently displayed his love for luxury automobiles. He recently purchased a Lamborghini and a Cadillac Escalade.
Fans congratulate Shatta Wale on Rolls Royce
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.
Nomadazarky3 said:
"Money man 🤑💰 . I tap into ur blessings."
unrulyking00 commented:
"You’re the richest artist in ghana and nobody can compete."
Briscohood said:
"Ghanaians demma ears go komot. Aswear we won’t get ears in this country when this car drops 🤣. Paah paah paah paah."
GideonG78751758 reacted:
"You said this the last time. You were standing in front of RR (white ) in USA when Davido bought his own. You even fought him that his father is rich. Please show action this time. We Dey wait. Congrats in advance."
Medikal congratulates Shatta Wale
Since the announcement, congratulations have poured in for Shatta Wale, but the most moving one was Medikal's message to the dancehall star.
In a report by YEN.com.gh, the rapper praised Shatta Wale for putting his money where his mouth was, showing admiration for the luxury buy.
Medikal and Shatta have been close associates for a very long time, and many netizens have admired the mutual respect shared by the two.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
