Funny Face got emotional in a video as he praised his videographer, Ekow, for his continuous support during a challenging time in his life

The embattled comic actor thanked Ekow for being a loyal friend and helping him quit some bad habits that have negatively impacted him

Funny Face shared that he has started taking steps to combat his mental health issues and is focusing on making his career resurgence

Embattled comic actor Funny Face has eulogised his videographer, Ekow, for his continuous support during the challenging period of his life.

Comedian Funny Face gets emotional as he eulogises his videographer Ekow. Photo source: @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Funny Face eulogises Ekow

Funny Face took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself praising Ekow in the compound of his residence in Kasoa.

The comic actor, who was recently discharged from Pantang Hospital after a brief stint, thanked his videographer for his loyalty and for staying by his side during his recent mental health breakdowns.

He said that Ekow supported him without hesitation or second thoughts despite leaving him briefly.

Funny Face got emotional as he recounted how his videographer gave him essential advice on curbing his smoking habits.

The comedian also gave a health update, stating that he was taking the necessary steps to combat his recent mental health challenges and make a career resurgence.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Funny Face wrote:

"🙏🔥 "GYE NYAME "🔥🙏 This video is for you #EKOW am soo proud of you Son . Thank you for not giving up on me ... Thank you for the continuous reminder of who I am and wanting to see me back ... GOD bless you and bless all ur unborn generation .. from my heart and soul ... I wish you blessings till eternity 🙏😭♥️🫶👑♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ !! 🫵👊 AGYE TA !!"

Below is the video of Funny Face eulogising Ekow:

Fans hail Funny Face's gesture toward Ekow

YEN.com.gh has gathered some fans' reactions to Funny Face's eulogy to Ekow.

doppelganger_africa commented:

"To God be the glory 🙌🙌🙌."

pahbra commented:

"Nana Yaw, God is about to restore you and give you double for your troubles. You are blessed and highly favoured. Amen! 🙏."

mamaafricatv commented:

"Bless you, Ekow. I’m always happy to see you happy 😍."

ziggles_images commented:

"I'm proud of you menua Yaw Boateng. Let's bounce back, and this time around massive wae menua."

brightstar_gh commented:

"Me thinking insults will come at the end😂😂😂 but big ups to you man we are winning for sure 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🔥🔥."

Kwaku Manu dismisses Funny Face's DNA claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu dismissed Funny Face's claims that he had conducted a DNA test, which proved the daughters he shares with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, were not his.

The comic actor said his embattled colleague and former friend couldn't have conducted the DNA tests using the kids' hair as claimed since they had gone to the salon multiple times to get a hairdo.

Source: YEN.com.gh