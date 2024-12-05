Ghanaian celebrity blogger GH Hyper shared a heartwarming video of when he met American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled

This comes after DJ Khaled sent GH Hyper an invite to his charity event, Golf Classic For Charity Welcome Reception, in Miami in the US

The video excited many Ghanaians who talked about the Ghanaian blogger making strides in his blogging career

Celebrated Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper met American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled in the US after receiving an invite to attend his charity event.

GH Hyper meets DJ Khaled

GH Hyper shared an exciting video of him meeting DJ Khaled and exchanging pleasantries with him at the American producer's charity event.

The event, themed Golf Classic For Charity Welcome Reception, was held in Miami, US, and various celebrities from Hollywood and the entertainment industry thronged the venue.

In the Instagram caption, the astute Ghanaian blogger shared details of their conversation, noting that he spoke to the God Did hitmaker about charity organisations in Ghana.

"Did Some Small Lobbying For orphanages in Ghana 🇬🇭 and Africa ✌, "GH Hyper wrote in the Instagram caption.

GH Hyper meets DJ Khaled

Reactions to GH Hyper meeting DJ Khaled

Below are the exciting reactions of Ghanaians after GH Hyper shared a video of him meeting DJ Khaled in the US:

derry_onpoint said:

"Time and season !!!! It’s your time Hyper … make use of it 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾… Godsway"

_bal10ut said:

"Khaled so down to earth. This guy dey carry blessings 😇"

victorialebenee said:

"Hyper I’m so happy for you and your elevation! You are blessed because of your forceful nature! May God keep you to light 💡"

kwesitrix said:

"Hyper God go bless you for mentioning Stonebwoy🔥🙌🎊"

unknown_crocs252 said:

"I shed tears after seeing this post ❤️everything is zussible indeed"

millyblinksmilly said:

"They didn’t believe in us but GODDID 🙌🙌🙌🙌😍"

cwame_constant said:

"International Blogger With International Agenda🙌 🔥🔥🔥🙌"

Shatta Wale gifts GH Hyper dollars

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale got many people admiring his love for celebrity blogger GH Hyper when he gifted him dollars.

In the early hours of August 7, 2023, Shatta Wale met with GH Hyper where he presented him with money and spoke highly of him as he commended his hard work and dedication to his job.

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who hailed the dancehall musician for being very generous.

