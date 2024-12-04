Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has caused a massive stir with her breathtaking outfit

The celebrity mother looked splendid in a stylish lace dress and beautiful hairstyle for her birthday shoot

Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Diana Hamilton's custom-made outfit on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton is a year older today, December 4, 2024.

The Adom hitmaker wore a simple turtleneck lace outfit for her lovely birthday photoshoot, which has become the talk of the town.

Diana Hamilton stepped up her fashion game by wearing a coloured curly frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

Diana Hamilton looks superb in a lace dress for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @dianahamilton.

Diana Hamilton opted for bold eye shadow colours and medium-length eyelashes to enhance her classy look for the photoshoot.

The 46-year-old mother-of-twins wore expensive diamond earrings that matched the details of her floral lace ensemble.

Check out the photos below:

Diana Hamilton's photo causes a stir online

Otumfuo's daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, commented on Diana Hamilton's birthday photos.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ohemaaafiakobiprempeh stated:

"Happy Birthday Mama ❤️❤️❤️."

therebeccadonkor stated:

"Happy birthday, sis😍."

iamtimakumkum stated:

"Happy birthday big sis ❤️."

beverly_afaglo stated:

"Hbd beautiful blessed woman of God. Continue to bask in his glory 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

clementosuarez stated:

"December is just amazing. We thank God for your life. Happy birthday."

Randy Peters stated:

"Happy Birthday, God’s Minstrel, wishing you many more years of Radiance in Service and Impact IJN. I Love You ❤️."

danielantwi_jnr stated:

"Happy birthday to the one and only DH."

christian_vibes_global stated:

"Happy Birthday, Lady D ❤️."

lydiakabs_ stated:

"Happy Birthday Auntie Diana 😍😍😍❤️."

lifewithclaudia_ stated:

"Happy birthday!!! 🥳❤️ God bless you ❤️."

theamaglow stated:

"Auntie D of the highest. The peculiar voice from heaven. We love and appreciate you. Happy birthday, Ma 🎊🎊."

ebefa_gh stated:

"Happy birthday, Mama. God continue to bless you."

sokoohemaaofficial stated:

"Happy birthday Odoyewu 😍😍😍."

iamhamdylove stated:

"Happy birthday, my favourite person 🎉 Aunt D, God bless you 🙏🏽 Words will always not be enough to express the gratitude I feel in my heart ❤️ I love you."

Diana Hamilton slays in a blue outfit

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton looked terrific in a long-sleeve tie & dye bodycon top and blue pleated skirt for this photoshoot.

She wore a short-coloured hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Diana Hamilton turns heads in silky dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about gospel musician Diana Hamilton who stole the spotlight at an event with her custom-made outfit.

She wore a short-sleeved dress with side ruffles and expensive designer high heels to complete her look.

Some social media users commented on Diana Hamilton's decent outfit and hairstyle on Instagram.

