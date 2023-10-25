Ghanaian sportsmen, including Asamoah Gyan, Sammy Kuffour, Christian Atsu, Kofi Kingston, and Azumah Nelson, have done their fair share of philanthropic acts

Seasoned philanthropist Nana Tea spoke to YEN.com.gh and highlighted the importance of philanthropic acts and how they help shape society positively

Philanthropy is a way members of society give back or make a positive impact on their community, and this is popular among celebrities, wealthy individuals and public figures

Many Ghanaian sportsmen have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also used their success and resources to give back to their communities.

YEN.com.gh shines a spotlight on five remarkable Ghanaian sportsmen who have made a significant impact on society through their philanthropic endeavours.

Kofi Kingston honours his community

Ghanaian-born WWE superstar Kofi Kingston is not just a powerhouse in the ring; he is also a force for good in his community. In October 2023, Kofi Kingston commissioned a Library and Digital Centre in his hometown, Atwima Takyiman, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. This gesture is a testament to his commitment to education and empowering the youth. Kingston's act of opening the centre and providing access to computers signified a step towards bridging the digital divide in needy communities in the country.

Sammy Kuffour's gesture to special needs kids

Veteran Ghanaian football icon Sammy Kuffour, who made a name for himself in his days at Bayern Munich and the Ghanaian national team, has also made a difference off the pitch. On April 4, 2023, cooking oils, food items, and other essential supplies to the Dzorwulu Special School. This institution caters to the needs of children with disabilities, and Kuffour's contribution played a crucial role in supporting these children and the staff who care for them.

Asamoah Gyan's philanthropic legacy

Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is a name that stands out when it comes to philanthropy among Ghanaian sportsmen. Through his Asamoah Gyan Foundation, established in 2012, he has undertaken numerous charitable initiatives. In his 2022 memoir, "Legyandry," Gyan revealed that his foundation had spent over a million dollars on charity. Notable projects include the donation of a $200,000 astroturf pitch to his former school, Accra Academy, in 2017 and the provision of medical equipment to hospitals such as Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ridge Hospital, Mamprobi Polyclinic, and Children Hospital in Kumasi. Gyan's commitment to healthcare and education is commendable.

Christian Atsu's positive impact on his community

Although Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu is no longer with us, his legacy of compassion lives on. Atsu was renowned for his numerous charitable donations and initiatives. for schools across Ghana, paid school fees for needy but brilliant students, and even secured the freedom of prisoners who could not pay their fines. Additionally, he invested in young athletes by purchasing football equipment for them. His foundation, "Arms Around The Child," made a profound impact on his community, ensuring that his good works continue to benefit many Ghanaians.

Azumah Nelson - Boxing legend turned philanthropist

Legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson has been giving back to his community for over 15 years through , established in 2008. This foundation has made a significant impact on the lives of local people. Nelson's commitment to philanthropy reflects his dedication to making a lasting difference in the lives of those less fortunate. His work demonstrates that his passion for helping others is as strong as his prowess in the boxing ring.

Nana Tea highlights the importance of philanthropy

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, popular philanthropist Nana Tea highlighted how important philanthropy is and how much of an impact it has on Ghanaian society. He said:

Charity is the heartbeat of humanity, and it's our duty to give back to those less fortunate. In Ghana, we say, "Nsa kɔ na nsa aba" – one hand washes the other. It means we're all interconnected, and helping the less privileged is not just a responsibility; it's a privilege.

Charity alleviates the plight of the less fortunate

Nana Tea further touched on the impact charity has on the less privileged. He added:

Our nation, like many others, faces challenges, and it's the duty of those blessed with resources to uplift the spirits of our fellow citizens. Giving to the less privileged is like sowing seeds of hope and kindness. It not only transforms lives but also uplifts the entire community.

Nana Addo Makes Donation At Tagoe Sisters Anniversary

In another story about philanthropy, President Nana Akufo-Addo has presented a cheque of GH¢100,000 to veteran Ghanaian singer Tagoe Sisters.

The donation kicked off the launch of the Tagoe Twin & Children Foundation, where the celebrated songbirds marked their 40th anniversary as gospel artistes.

The heartwarming video in which the president and the twin sisters posed for the camera has melted hearts.

