Former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor attended the NPP's Possibilities Rally on December 5, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate

Videos of him interacting with the large crowd and being given a rousing welcome have melted the hearts of many social media users

Many people in the comment section also wished he had rested, considering his old age and his health

Former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor attended the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) final rally before the general election on December 7, 2024.

Kufuor attends NPP's final rally

Mr Kufuor arrived in a wheelchair and a video of him waving and interacting with the large crowd at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate on December 5, 2024 warmed the hearts of many.

The crowd was pleased to see the former president at the rally, and they welcomed him with large cheers as he wheeled towards the front of the stage in his electric wheelchair.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the former president pledged his support for the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in an interview. He encouraged the crowd to vote for Dr Bawumia and to give him a chance.

Reactions to Kufuor at the NPP rally

Many people in the comment section had wished that former president Kufuor did not show up to the final day of the NPP rally.

Many people explained that the former president was old and should have rested at home and followed the event on television.

Many others expressed opposing views as they talked about Kufuor earning their respect for showing up and rallying behind Dr Bawumia ahead of the elections.

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users:

@Aphya_Henewaa

"You guys should allow my old boy rest atp 🙄😒I hate seeing him being stressed please 😭😭."

awurama_adoma_appiah's profile picture

"THE GENTLE GIANT😍. WE LOVE YOU, GRAND DADDY.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@bigbrotherkay4u

"Should be in bed resting by now…."

walaby_gh

"😂I'm laughing like killer, cos Kufuor himself will vote for JM, 3y3 Zu 🙌."

Photos of Kufuor at the NPP rally

Kufuor greeting the crowd at the NPP rally

