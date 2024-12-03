Ghana's second lady, Samira Bawumia, took her campaign tour to the Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region on December 2, 2024

She was given a rousing welcome by the traders who played their vuvuzelas while others called out her names and tried to catch a glimpse of her

The videos melted the hearts of many Ghanaians, with many others sharing their predictions for the 2024 election

Ghana's second lady, Samira Bawumia, received a rousing welcome when she stormed Kejetia Market with her team as part of the regional campaign ahead of the December 7, 2024, general election.

Samira Bawumia receives a rousing welcome during the campaign tour at Kejetia Market.

Samira Bawumia campaigns at Kejetia Market

As part of her campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, Mrs Bawumia visited the traders at the biggest market in the Ashanti Region, Kejetia Market, on December 3, 2024.

Upon arriving at the Kejetia Market, a large crowd of people mobbed her amid cheering and the calling out of her name.

Sensational musician King Paluta's Aseda was being played loudly through the speakers inside the market, while some of the traders were seen playing their vuvuzelas.

Other traders were also seen raising one finger in the air to signify that it was Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's number on the ballot paper.

Samira Bawumia campaigns in Ashanti Region

Reactions to Samira's campaign videos

Many people in the comment section were left in awe of the massive love shown to Dr Bawumia's wife during her tour.

Others also noted that both the NPP and the NDC received massive love from their supporters on their campaign tours, making it difficult to decide on a clear winner.

Below are the people's reactions regarding Mrs Baumia's campaign at the Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region:

@GhanaBoylive said:

"Samira dey force pass Naana Jane, in my opinion"

@fosu7100 said:

"This election de3 50/50 paa oo"

@Khayclass said:

"You dey here dey claim say peoples no go vote give npp...dey play"

@__dhokabeatz said:

"Bawumia is loved everywhere you just can't hate him. What a guy!"

@asamoah_oduro said:

"Mahama dey tension people for Ashanti region oooo"

