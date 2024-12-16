Mr Beautiful has taken his rift with Agya Koo up a notch, calling him his enemy during an interview over a comment he claims the actor passed about John Mahama

He said his hatred for Agya Koo reached its peak when the actor claimed that John Mahama sold the Tema Habour

Mr Beautiful went on to call Agya Koo ungrateful and alleged that the actor was helped by John Mahama in the past

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Mr Beautiful has intensified his feud with Agya Koo, describing him as an enemy during an interview on TV XYZ. He stated that he would never greet Agya Koo if they met, citing deep-seated hatred for his fellow actor.

Mr Beautiful bashes Agya Koo in a video. Photo source: real_agya_koo, mrbeautiful

Source: Instagram

The conflict stems from a comment Agya Koo allegedly made, accusing former President John Mahama of selling the Tema Harbour. Mr Beautiful disclosed that this accusation marked the peak of his dislike for Agya Koo, whom he believes has been ungrateful to Mahama.

Mr Beautiful alleged that John Mahama supported Agya Koo in various ways in the past. According to him, Mahama paid for Agya Koo's flight tickets, provided financial assistance, and ensured his well-being. He accused Agya Koo of turning against Mahama despite these acts of kindness, particularly after aligning with the NPP.

Agya Koo and Mr Beautiful feud

YEN.com.gh gathered some social media users' reactions to the simmering rift between Mr Beautiful and Agya Koo.

APPIAH STEPHEN said:

"Aboaba how can you insult your boss? Agya Koo will forever remain the best in Kumawood."

ucyagyenimboaten wrote:

"Who told this man that Agya Koo wants to be friends with him."

dialovetv said:

"Very hypocrite Agyaa Koo he even said Nana Addo has performed so well than Kwame Nkrumah that day then I loose respect for him."

Randolph Aboagye10 said:

"Mr Beautiful has never been a wiseman.Wagyimi paaaa."

Agya Koo speaks after NPP loss

Agya Koo spoke shortly after the election but failed to talk about Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he had supported before the polls.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor thanked God for a peaceful election and prayed for the nation to reach higher heights.

The actor's reactions sparked a flurry of responses from Ghanaians.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh