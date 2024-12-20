Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share funny videos and the skits of Kumawood actor C Confion

This comes after YouTuber Ras Nene announced that his protégé was battling a serious illness and had unfortunately passed on

Many Ghanaians could not hide their emotions as they paid tribute to the late talented actor on social media

After news of the passing of Kumawood actor and skitmaker C Confion was announced on December 20, 2024, by YouTuber Ras Nene, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to remember him.

C Confion's old videos emerge

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to remember the late C Confions by dropping old videos and funny moments.

Most of the funny videos were viral ones Ras Nene recorded with his protégé, C Confion, and other members of his camp, such as 39 Forty, Kyekyeku, and others.

The sad news came a day after Ras Nene took to social media to share a statement calling for prayers for C Confion as his condition had got critical.

In the same statement, Ras Nene, aka Akabenener, noted that his team and the family of the late C Confion were ensuring he received the best medical treatment at the Akomfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi.

Reactions to C Confions's passing

Many people on social media noted that one thing they would remember about C Confion was how he made them laugh with his funny skits and videos.

Below are the touching tributes Ghanaians wrote on social media:

@GhanaYesu_ said:

"This C Confion and Dr Likee’s video will always be goated. RIP C Confion 🪦😭💔."

@Kobi_Stereo said:

"C Confion then he get form oo …Herr 😭😂. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️."

@KingJerub said:

"How will Aka’s contents be interesting again? 😞"

@Good_vybes_only said:

"I fell in love with this dude when I saw a video of him dancing to the shakara shakara song."

@Yhaa_Queen said:

"C confion has left us, but we will forever remember how much love and smiles he put on our faces. May he rest in the peaceful bossom of the Most High

Below are more funny videos of C Confion's skits and YouTube videos:

Ras Nene drops C Confion's old photo

YEN.com.gh reported that famous YouTuber Akabenezer, aka Ras Nene, paid tribute to his late friend and protégé C Confion after announcing his passing on December 20, 2024.

On his Instagram page, he shared an old and handsome photo of C Confion and wrote a tribute in the caption which got many people emotional.

Ghanaians dropped condolence messages in the comment section, while others pleaded with Ras Nene to take it easy.

