Comic actor Kyekyeku has reacted to the news of the passing of his colleague actor, C Confion

Kyekyeku shared videos of skits featuring C Confion with touching captions which showed he was in grief

However, Kyekyeku's tribute to his colleague triggered criticism from a section of social media users

Actor and skitmaker Kyekyeku, known in private life as Bismark Ofori, has reacted to the passing of his colleague, C Confion.

C Confion, one of the strong members of Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee's crew, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2024.

The deceased, who battled an undisclosed ailment, passed away at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where he was receiving treatment.

Kyekyeku saddened by C Confion's death

Following the news, Kyekyeku, who is also a protégé of Ras Nene, has expressed his sadness over the incident in a series of posts on social media.

In a Facebook post, Kyeyeku shared an old skit featuring himself, Ras Nene, and C Confion. His caption suggested that he was lost for words.

" Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm 🙏🙏," he wrote.

Moments later, he shared another video with the caption:

Mixed reactions to Kyekyeku's post about Confion

Kyekyeku's tribute has garnered mixed reactions from his followers. While some sympathised with him over losing his friend, others criticised him. Many critics claimed Kyekyeku had not supported C Confion enough during his trying times.

Daniel Ofori Attah said:

"Awwwww, brother, this life is just passing by. Rip, bro. May the Lord be your keeper. Condolences to the family."

Kadire Osumanu asked:

"Are you not ashamed of yourself for announcing his death??????? Fake friends,where were you when he was calling for help."

Patrick Antwi

"Hmm, humans are not good, especially Kyekyeku."

Ras Nene's tribute to C Confion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyekyeku's mentor Ras Nene had also paid tribute to C Confion.

In a social media post, Ras Nene shared an old photo of the deceased with a powerful message in the caption.

His post led many people to share heartwarming messages in the comment section while pleading with Ras Nene to take heart.

