Fella Makafui has wowed many of her fans and followers with some stunning photos

The actress who appears to be having the best time of her life was seen glowing in the pictures

Fella Makafui is married to musician Medikal and the duo have a daughter - Island - together

Actress and super mom, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has given her fans something to drool over after she dropped some stunning photos of herself on social media.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram account of the actress, Fella was seen beaming with smiles as he posed in her attire

The part-time musician was seen wearing a bodycon long-sleeved shirt over an equally tight skirt which had some tatters on them.

Fella Makafui was standing in front of a glass window in what looked like her plush home believed to be located in East Legon Hills.

She was looking quite exquisite in her glamourous makeup as she posed for the cameras to have her photos taken.

Fella Makafui complemented her look with beautiful makeup and sported her golden-coloured low-cut hairstyle

After posting the photos, Fella Makafui captioned them:

"A sass a day keeps the basics away"

Medikal, other celebs and fans of Fella take to social media to react to the photos

There were many other comments that showed that Fella Makafui was loved and adored by her family, colleagues and fans.

Husband of the Ghanaian actress was also in the comments as he dropped loved-eyed emojis.

__adomah_ dropped some lyrics of Medikal's song praising his wife:

"Your back like plantation"

_iamkweku commented:

"You look lavishly"

ice_kay_rg had this to say:

"Gal too foine"

