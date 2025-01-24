Sandra, the surviving lover of the late Kumawood actor C COnfion, excited many social media users when se shared a video of her smiling

In the video, Sandra bought the famous Ghanaian snack egg and pepper which is popularly known as nkosua ne meko

In the video, Sandra spoke about how spicy the pepper was as she used a TikTok effect to describe that effect

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Sandra, the surviving lover of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, has mesmerised many social media users with her beauty while eating the famous Ghanaian street snack egg and pepper known as nkosua ne meko.

C Confion's Girlfriend Sandra eats Nkosua Ne Meko. Image credit: @ceeconfionsbae

Source: TikTok

C Confion's girlfriend eats nkosua ne meko

In the video, Sandra showed that she went to town and decided to purchase nkosua ne meko for a hawker.

She held the famous Ghanaian snack in her right hand while using her right hand to capture the memorable moment she was enjoying.

The background of the video played a snippet of former Nigerian music group duo, P Square's Beautiful Onyinye song.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Sandra noted that the pepper sauce was very hot and spicy, hence her strange facial expressions.

To highlight how hot the pepper sauce was, she used a black-and-white effect that froze the screen while making serious faces.

Reactions to Sandra's TIkTok video

Many people were glad that Snadra had started to smile again after losing C Confion in December 2024.

Sandra's natural beauty also caught the attention of many people who complimented her in the comments.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to Sandra's TikTok video:

Yaa baby

"I'm happy to see you smiling again 😊😊😊😘❤️❤️."

adwoah nash said:

"happy to see ur smiling 😂😂🥰🥰den stop eating it okay??"

Queenzy bae🤗🥰😇❤️ said:

"I’m happy to see you smiling 🥰 🥰 I love dat 😁."

Emelia said:

"I am happy to see you 🥰🥰🥰."

pasha Japan 🇯🇵 said:

"Glory be to the Lord almighty.I can se you’re happy now 🙏🙏🙏."

C Confion's girlfriend sits in Pragya

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor C Confion's girlfriend, Nana Adwoa Sandra, flaunted her beauty in a TikTok video.

In the viral video, Sandrea was riding in a Pragya while running errands in town. She appeared to be still mourning her boyfriend's passing as she recorded herself in the back seat.

Nana Adwoa Sandra's video touched the hearts of many social media users who talked about flaunting her beauty as she rode in a Pragya. Others also spoke about their admiration for her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh