C Confion's Girlfriend Sandra Eats Nkosua Ne Meko While Wearing Too Much Lip Gloss, Video
- Sandra, the surviving lover of the late Kumawood actor C COnfion, excited many social media users when se shared a video of her smiling
- In the video, Sandra bought the famous Ghanaian snack egg and pepper which is popularly known as nkosua ne meko
- In the video, Sandra spoke about how spicy the pepper was as she used a TikTok effect to describe that effect
Sandra, the surviving lover of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, has mesmerised many social media users with her beauty while eating the famous Ghanaian street snack egg and pepper known as nkosua ne meko.
C Confion's girlfriend eats nkosua ne meko
In the video, Sandra showed that she went to town and decided to purchase nkosua ne meko for a hawker.
She held the famous Ghanaian snack in her right hand while using her right hand to capture the memorable moment she was enjoying.
The background of the video played a snippet of former Nigerian music group duo, P Square's Beautiful Onyinye song.
In the caption of the TikTok video, Sandra noted that the pepper sauce was very hot and spicy, hence her strange facial expressions.
To highlight how hot the pepper sauce was, she used a black-and-white effect that froze the screen while making serious faces.
Reactions to Sandra's TIkTok video
Many people were glad that Snadra had started to smile again after losing C Confion in December 2024.
Sandra's natural beauty also caught the attention of many people who complimented her in the comments.
Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to Sandra's TikTok video:
Yaa baby
"I'm happy to see you smiling again 😊😊😊😘❤️❤️."
adwoah nash said:
"happy to see ur smiling 😂😂🥰🥰den stop eating it okay??"
Queenzy bae🤗🥰😇❤️ said:
"I’m happy to see you smiling 🥰 🥰 I love dat 😁."
Emelia said:
"I am happy to see you 🥰🥰🥰."
pasha Japan 🇯🇵 said:
"Glory be to the Lord almighty.I can se you’re happy now 🙏🙏🙏."
