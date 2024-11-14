Dr Likee, in a hilarious skit, demanded GH₵500 million from Nadia Buari to promote her upcoming movie, Forever In A Night

The comic actor claimed he needed the money to pay a group and organise a red carpet-event to project the movie internationally

The skit was part of the promotion for Nadia Buari's new film Forever In A Night, set to premiere in Kumasi on November 16

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari collaborated on a hilarious skit with Dr Likee before her upcoming movie release in Kumasi.

The celebrated actress is gearing up for the second premiere of her movie, Forever In A Night in Kumasi, which stars dancehall musician Stonebwoy on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The event will be held at the Golden Eagle Cinemas inside Kumasi City Mall at 7 pm and 9 pm. Nadia Buari recently successfully held the movie's first premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas on November 9 in Accra.

Nadia Buari, Dr Likee feature in skit

Nadia Buari took to her Instagram page to share a promotional skit she recently shot with Dr Likee during a recent visit to Kumasi.

In the skit, the celebrated actress met with Dr Likee to solicit his help promoting the upcoming movie. The comic actor shocked Nadia when he demanded GH₵500 million to promote the Forever In A Night movie and make it go international.

When quizzed why he needed the significant amount to promote the movie, Dr Likee explained that he would have to pay the youth and organise a red carpet event for Nadia Buari and her castmates' arrival for the movie premiere.

The actress negotiated a reduced amount of GH₵10,000, which Dr Likee accepted before hilariously complimenting Nadia Buari on her beauty.

Watch the video below:

Nadia Buari and Dr Likee spark laughter

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to Nadia Buari and Dr Likee's skit.

eben_arthur commented:

"This kraa is another movie 😂😂."

iamkhadijatukorley said:

"😂Ras paaa what skin again 😂😂."

nkrumah_osagyefo commented:

"😂😂😂, I am not missing this. Just because of @official_ras_nene 😅."

nna3m3ka said:

"😂😂 Aka is a game boy 😂😂."

4evasandy_shero commented:

"He is lying, sister 😂😂😂😂😂."

og_smith_192 said:

")se “Let’s take it saa”😂😂."

Opoku Bilson hides Nadia Buari in boot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari teamed with content creator Opoku Bilson for a hilarious new comedy skit.

In the skit, the actress was concealed in a car boot with her hands bound to prevent her from interrupting Bilson's conversation with his sugar mummy.

When Nadia Buari pleaded for her release, Opoku Bilson shushed her and continued his phone call with his partner.

