Cardi B has taken to social media to reveal that she's the host of this year's American Music Awards

The popular rapper, who has been nominated three times, further said that she's proud of herself for bagging the hosting gig

The stunner's fans have congratulated her and even the executive producer of the AMAs, Jesse Collins, is excited about the news

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular rapper Cardi B has announced that she's the host of this year's American Music Awards. The stunner took to social media to let millions of her fans know her good news.

Cardi B has announced that she's the host of the 2021 American Music Awards. Image: @iamcardib

Source: UGC

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker urged her followers to watch the prestigious ceremony on 21 November so they could see their fave doing her thang on stage. Taking to Instagram, Cardi said she's proud of herself for bagging the epic hosting gig.

"I'm so proud to announce I’ll be hosting the 2021 @AMAs! Tune in November 21 8/7c on @ABCnetwork."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Her peers in the entertainment industry and her fans took to her comment section on the photo and video sharing app to congratulate her. Check out some of their comments below:

torae said:

"Naaaah this gone be legendary."

mrjerometrammel wrote:

"The ratings are going up!!"

thereallume commented:

"This About To Be Comedy, Let’s Go!"

keithhernandez.nyc said:

"From tuna fish sandwich to hosting the AMA’s!!!"

yandysmith added:

"Yesssssssssssss, my baby."

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Cardi has herself won AMAs five times and has bagged three nominations this year. Geo TV reports that AMAs executive producer Jesse Collins said they were excited to have Cardi bring her "infectious energy"to the ceremony.

Cardi B buys posh crib in New York

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that Cardi B is living the dream and she is damn proud of it too. Having hustled hard to get to where she is today, Cardi B celebrates every blessing like it's her last.

Taking to social media, Cardi B opened up to her followers, letting them know that she just bought herself a boujee home in New York, baby!

Being a momma of two, Cardi has made sure that her babies' lives are not disrupted due to the line of work she has chosen, reported People. Giving them stability is her number one priority and this new home is one step towards securing that.

Source: Yen