Tima Kumkum shared a rare photo holding her newborn son and shared excitement over an update on a screening she had to do with her son

The media personality shared that she had to a G6PD screening for herself and her son, but initially, the hospital she had been to did not offer this

She expressed relief over finding a hospital that could do the screening for herself and her child, with many netizens happy to see them doing well

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum has shared a rare photo of herself holding her newborn son, sparking excitement among her followers.

She also announced a significant breakthrough in her ongoing advocacy for G6PD screening.

Tima Kumkum flaunts her newborn baby in a new photo. Photo source: timakumkum

Source: Instagram

Tima disclosed that she needed a G6PD test for herself and her baby but initially struggled to find a hospital in the United States that offered the screening.

After persistent efforts, she said she located a facility that conducted the test. She expressed relief and joy over this, adding that newborn screening in the region will now include G6PD testing.

In her post, she wrote:

"One of the main reasons of me coming to the USA was to channel more energy on my G6PD awareness campaign, when I got here I told the health workers at north central of my g6pd status and I was told they do not screen for that but today I heard the most exciting news ever that after making so much noise about it with the @deficiencyg6pd our cry has been heard and our wish granted @joy.w.p just told me when I visited the hospital yesterday that the newborn screening will actually now include G6PD test omg how sweet it sounds."

The Adom TV and Hitz FM presenter has been an advocate for G6PD awareness and shared that her move to the US in September 2024 was partly to focus on this campaign.

Tima welcomed her baby boy in late 2024, a year and a half after marrying Dominic Duodu in July 2023. Her maternity photos, shared on Instagram at the time, drew admiration from fans.

Fans praise Tima Kumkum over baby pic

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

sapphire_glory said:

"Thanks for the awareness @iamtimakumkum I have 2 boys who r full defects and it’s quite overwhelming when they have infection. Thanks to @finest_dietitian for much education as well."

jennifer_okyere_ reacted:

"Wow thank God...at certain places everything is likely possible🙌"

roland _atuguba said:

"Yellow ! Congratulations TK ! Happy new year ! enjoy the bliss of 2025 too dear."

kate_amoa reacted:

"Awwww beautiful."

Freezy Macbones welcomes child

Many celebrities welcomed children in 2025, and boxer Freezy Macbones was among new parents.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Freezy celebrated the delivery of his baby boy in Paris, France.

The boxer welcomed the child with his girlfriend, Helen Defrance, a former Olympic medallist.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh