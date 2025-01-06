Nakeeyat was gifted a piece of land by environmentalist Dr Sam Asiamah, and she toured the land with him in a video

Young poet and former Talented Kidz winner Nakeeyat Sam has received a piece of land from environmentalist Dr Sam Asiamah.

She announced this in a video shared on her Instagram, in which she toured the land with him.

Nakeeyat Sam receives a parcel of land from Dr Sam Asiamah. Photo source: nakeeyat

Source: Instagram

The young poet expressed excitement over the gift and shared plans to use the land for a tree-planting project. According to Nakeeyat, the initiative aims to encourage people to plant trees and promote environmental sustainability.

She said the land would be made available for people who want to plant trees when they visit Ghana, and there would be a team in place to take care of the trees.

How Nakeeyat became famous

Nakeeyat gained national attention after winning the 10th season of Talented Kidz on TV3. Her performances captivated viewers, making her one of the most impactful winners in the show’s history.

As the winner, she received a cash prize of GH¢10,000, an educational fund worth GH¢15,000, an all-expenses-paid trip to the UK, and other prizes from sponsors.

She was also awarded a lifetime scholarship by Rigworld Oil Company, securing her education. She has gone on to do great things since the show and has even become an ambassador for climate change.

Ghanaians congratulate Nakeeyat on gift

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after seeing Nakeeyat's post.

user zeebabe96 said:

"May Allah grant you what is more than your expectation."

mensahlydia505 commented:

"Father lord bless with such wonderful and talented child like this in Jesus name."

Adwoa Korantemaa said;

"Wooow that's my girl, this is just the beginning ok, u will go far.🥰"

Kendra Kays commented:

"My role model 🥰."

mohammedabasszeinab said:

"Wow...free land...Allah should bless."

pricelessqueentita reacted:

"Congratulations girl u got a wonderful family."

salamatiddrisuban1 reacted:

"Ma Sha Allah Tabaraka Allah... Am really happy for you my dear may Allah continue to bless and protect you."

Diana said:

"God bless you so much dear, and i tap into this for my children in Jesus mighty name Amen.''

Jennifer Adjei said:

"I tap your Blessings to my children in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.Amen.''

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh