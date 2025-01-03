A touching video of a Ghanaian woman spraying cash on her female servant has surfaced on social media

The woman sprayed GH¢20 and GH¢5 notes on the young lady who was taken aback by the gesture

Netizens who saw the video were filled with emotions as they expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian woman has triggered emotions on social media after a touching video of her appreciating her loyal servant surfaced online.

In the video, the woman sprayed bundles of Ghana cedi notes on the young lady who knelt humbly at her feet.

The woman indicated that the gesture appreciated her good work and her loyalty to her during their time together.

She showered her with sweet words and encouragement to motivate her to continue with the good work.

The young lady was overwhelmed with emotions as she knelt before her boss. She crawled up to give her employer, who sat in her shop, a warm embrace around her waist. She never expected that gesture from her employer.

