2019 Talented Kids winner Nakeeyat Dramani has delivered a speech at the 2022 Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt

The 10-year-old's speech touched on the effects of climate change and how the older generations owe the new generation an effort to curb them

After her address, Nakeeyat got participants at the conference impressed and many of them got on their feet to applaud her

Young Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat Dramani Sam was the toast of attendants the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, simply referred to as COP27.

Nakeeyat, a Thematic Youth Ambassador for the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), got participants wowed after delivering a powerful address at the Informal Stocktaking Plenary.

The 10-year-old's address touched base with the participants so much that she was given a standing ovation.

Nakeeyat delivered a speech at the COP27 in Egypt PHoto source: @nakeeyat

Nakeeyat in Egypt to attend COP27

Nakeeyat travelled to Egypt to participate in COP27, which started on Sunday, November 6 to Friday, November 18, 2022.

On the last day of the conference, Nakeeyat was given the opportunity to address the participants on behalf of the youth the 58 members of the CVF.

Nakeeyat's address at COP27 summit

Among other things, Nakeeyat implored that the older generations owed the younger a duty to secure the world from the effects of climate change and that the payment is overdue.

"I came here to this amazing conference and have been observing what’s going on, speaking to many of you. People have been very kind to me. We have brought with us a campaign called “Payment Overdue”, I’m sure you already know. You are very smart. Some communities have been paying a heavy price since our planet was lit on fire by some of its people It puts a simple question to these fire-starters: When can you pay us back? Payment is overdue.

"John Kerry, you visited our pavilion this week, and we spoke and you were very nice. Next year, I think you will be 80. I am sure that you have children and grandchildren. I am ten. If I will be your age, god willing, that will be the end of this century.

"Our new CVF Lancet research says that, by then, several million especially older people could die worldwide, every single year, due to the overheated planet. As we say in the CVF: “the fate of the most vulnerable will be the fate of the world," the CVF's website quoted Nakeeyat.

Nakeeyat receives standing ovation at COP27

After delivering her speech, Nakeeyat had almost every participant on their feet applauding and appreciating the depth of her delivery.

In a video shared on the Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, Nakeeyat is seen on a giant screen in the auditorium.

Moments after ending her speech, participants started clapping for in unison before some of them got up on their feet.

See the video below:

Nakeeyat goes swimming in Egypt

