President John Dramani Mahama's iconic inauguration outfit is one of the biggest highlights of 2025

The creative designer of the Bondaana luxury fashion brand has gained recognition for always designing timeless outfits for the first family

Some social media users have commended President John Dramani Mahama for supporting businesses

Ghanaian fashion designer Mathew Agambire, the creative director of the Bondaana fashion industry, has achieved a career milestone by designing and styling President John Mahama for his inauguration ceremony.

The young designer, who has styled the first family for years, has won over many Ghanaians with his latest creation.

CEO of Bondaana, Mathew Agambire trends after designing a stylish outfit for President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration ceremony. Photo credit: @bondaana.

Source: Instagram

President John Dramani Mahama's inaugural outfit, designed by Bondanna, was the biggest fashion moment of 2025, as more than 10 heads of state gathered at Black Star Square to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Most Africans have commended President John Mahama for his attention to detail and involvement in making the iconic outfit.

Adinkra symbols in President Mahama's inaugural attire

First, the colourful kente cloth symbolises Ghana's rich culture, richness, and tradition, while the predominantly white colour, crucial in Ghanaian culture, signifies triumph.

The Nyame Dua, or "tree of God," is an Adinkra emblem representing God's presence and protection.

Sankofa, which means "to go back for the best," is a way for Mahama to thank Ghanaians for their support and for helping him regain his authority.

Gye Nyame (Except God): This sign depicts God's all-powerful dominance. John Mahama thanks the God he worships.

Ram's horn, or Dwennimmen, represents his power and humility, and he is prepared to use both to serve his homeland.

Ghanaians commend Bondaana for his creativity

Some social media users have commented on Bondaana's Instagram post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Vormaworpaul stated:

"Kudos.....! Splendid outfit......this is going be the beginning of your breakthrough locally and globally ❤️👏🙌."

jamboutiquegh stated:

"Amazing design! He looks great 👏🏾."

itz_biscuit.4eva stated:

"The Man is back 😍😍😍. Their worst nightmare has become their reality😂. What a beautiful to behold 😊."

reginaldboateng_ stated:

"This is Art 👏".

yanol3 stated:

"You spoil der 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

iykeakinkobina stated:

"You did a great job 👏👏👏👏."

adinkrarepublic stated:

"Excellent work! Love the piece 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

queentutsi stated:

"Great work 🫶🏽."

myzz_franz stated:

"Well done Sir..Our President looked good.Outfit was 👌👌👌."

allonagh stated:

"You did a fantastic job. The outfit was unique 👏👏."

maabyna_papabi stated:

"You outdid me 👏👏👏👏😍."

nanel_mills stated:

"You ate and left no crumbs ❤️🔥🔥."

kwame7713 stated:

"We go take hold body like that bossman @theisraellaryea."

President John Mahama commissions Bondanna's flagship shop

President John Mahama has been very supportive as he was arrived in style to commission Bondaana's luxury flagship store in East Legon.

Bondaana looks dashing in a stylish suit

Ghanaian designer Bondaana turned heads in a stylish blue suit for his photoshoot. He wore a black leather shoe to complete his look.

10 best-dressed personalities at President's Mahama's inauguration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and other celebrities set a trend with their kente outfits at the 2025 presidential inauguration.

Joyce Bawah and other well-known politicians have also dazzled fashionistas with their attires for the historic event.

Some social media useres have commented on the beautiful kente styles that female lawmakers and celebrities wore to the inauguration ceremony.

