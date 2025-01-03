Farida Mahama, the daughter of President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, in the spirit of giving in the festive season, donated items to La Polyclinic

Through her foundation, the Serenity Community Club (SCC), items such as baby diapers and wipes and others were donated to the nursing mothers and staff of the polyclinic

Many social media users encouraged her to make more of such donations, while others admired and commended her kind heart

Farida Mahama, the daughter of President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, donated items to the nursing mothers at the La Polyclinic.

Farida Mahama donates to the La Polyclinic. Image Credit: @ghhyper1, @fari_maha8 and @serenity_communityclub

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama donates to La Polyclinic

Farida Mahama, the founder of the Serenity Community Club (SCC), embarked on a charity drive on December 31, 2024, and donated essential items.

The donated items, such as baby diapers and wipes, were to support babies and nursing mothers at La Polyclinic.

As the founder of the SCC, the purpose of the donation was part of the club’s mission of spreading joy and kindness.

Meals from Papaye were also provided for everyone present, including the nursing mothers and nurses.

In a video and photos that surfaced online, the people were all smiles and filled with joy as they received items during the festive season of giving.

"We are thankful that La Polyclinic has given us the chance we need to allow us to showcase our true values. We are forever grateful for the experience and for the opportunity," Farida said in her speech on behalf of the club.

In her speech, Farida noted that she and the club hope and pray that they will be able to empower people beyond what they have already accomplished.

She noted that it was the first health facility the organisation had donated to considering their former donations to schools.

She extended her gratitude to her team for embarking on this journey with her and for showing her the support that they did.

"Today, as the year ends, I would like to embrace all mothers by sharing the little that we have saved with the mothers and children at the clinic today. Including those going through nursing, postpartum and labour. Being a woman myself, I have come to realise that women are phenomenal creatures."

Reactions to Farida Mahama's donation drive

Many people in the comment section applauded Farida for her and her club's generosity in remembering the nursing mothers and the staff of La Polyclinic.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users in the comment section of the post about Farida's donation to the polyclinic:

obedahorlu502 said:

"How do I become a member of SCC?"

beckyjames_official said:

"God bless your kind heart and bless you abundantly ❤️."

kwesiokawa said:

"Proud daughter of Ghana 🇬🇭 🔥🔥."

shemimasexynurse said:

"Great Job My beautiful Cousin ❤️ You’re Blessed and Highly favored and your cup will never run dry 🙏."

amgiphonex said:

"Well done you have a good heart."

Source: YEN.com.gh