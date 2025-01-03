Farida Mahama Donates Truckload Of Items To Nursing Mothers At La Polyclinic, Photos
- Farida Mahama, the daughter of President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, in the spirit of giving in the festive season, donated items to La Polyclinic
- Through her foundation, the Serenity Community Club (SCC), items such as baby diapers and wipes and others were donated to the nursing mothers and staff of the polyclinic
- Many social media users encouraged her to make more of such donations, while others admired and commended her kind heart
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Farida Mahama, the daughter of President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, donated items to the nursing mothers at the La Polyclinic.
Farida Mahama donates to La Polyclinic
Farida Mahama, the founder of the Serenity Community Club (SCC), embarked on a charity drive on December 31, 2024, and donated essential items.
The donated items, such as baby diapers and wipes, were to support babies and nursing mothers at La Polyclinic.
Kantamanto Market fire: Ghanaian lady cries out as she loses her shop, says she does not have insurance
As the founder of the SCC, the purpose of the donation was part of the club’s mission of spreading joy and kindness.
Meals from Papaye were also provided for everyone present, including the nursing mothers and nurses.
In a video and photos that surfaced online, the people were all smiles and filled with joy as they received items during the festive season of giving.
"We are thankful that La Polyclinic has given us the chance we need to allow us to showcase our true values. We are forever grateful for the experience and for the opportunity," Farida said in her speech on behalf of the club.
In her speech, Farida noted that she and the club hope and pray that they will be able to empower people beyond what they have already accomplished.
She noted that it was the first health facility the organisation had donated to considering their former donations to schools.
Kantamanto Market fire: Ghanaian trader cries out after losing her shop, worries about her nine kids
She extended her gratitude to her team for embarking on this journey with her and for showing her the support that they did.
"Today, as the year ends, I would like to embrace all mothers by sharing the little that we have saved with the mothers and children at the clinic today. Including those going through nursing, postpartum and labour. Being a woman myself, I have come to realise that women are phenomenal creatures."
Reactions to Farida Mahama's donation drive
Many people in the comment section applauded Farida for her and her club's generosity in remembering the nursing mothers and the staff of La Polyclinic.
Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users in the comment section of the post about Farida's donation to the polyclinic:
obedahorlu502 said:
"How do I become a member of SCC?"
beckyjames_official said:
"God bless your kind heart and bless you abundantly ❤️."
Kantamanto Market fire: Ghanaian trader loses GH¢400k worth of goods, cries for help in touching video
kwesiokawa said:
"Proud daughter of Ghana 🇬🇭 🔥🔥."
shemimasexynurse said:
"Great Job My beautiful Cousin ❤️ You’re Blessed and Highly favored and your cup will never run dry 🙏."
amgiphonex said:
"Well done you have a good heart."
Farida Mahama parties with kids on the street
YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama, the daughter of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, shared a heartwarming video of herself taking an exciting selfie video with underprivileged kids.
The video was captured at the Oblogo Cluster of Schools, where Farida, the founder of Serenity Community Club, donated items and embarked on a charity project.
Her kind heart caught the attention of many Ghanaians, who encouraged her to keep up the good work.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.