Firebrand MP Kennedy Agyapong and Prophet Nigel Gaisie have quashed their two-year-old 'beef'

Nigel Gaisie has visited Ken Agyapong in the company of other powerful men of God as they met for the first time since their banter started

The prophet shared photos from the visit with a caption summing up how fruitful the meeting was

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong and Prophet Nigel Gaisie have smoked the peace pipe and ended their longstanding 'beef'.

Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, visited the MP on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The prophet shared photos from the visit on social media.

In the photos sighted on his Instagram page, Nigel Gaisie is seen shaking hands with Ken Agyapong. The two were full of smiles while posing for the pictures. There were other important personalities present at the meeting.

Nigel Gaisie called to meet with Ken Agypaong

Sharing the photos, the 'man of God' indicated that the meeting with Ken Agyapong had been called upon a request he made through Reverend Nana Anyani-Boadum, the presiding bishop of the Jesus Generation Ministry.

Prophet Gaisie indicated that they were given a warm welcome by Ken Agyapong adding that they had a fruitful discussion with pieces of advice from Rev Anyani-Boadum and former minsiter S.K. Boafo was also present.

Ken Agyapong and Nigel Gaisie's beef

Prior to this meeting, Ken Agyapong and Nigel Gaisie had been known not to like each other. It all started in 2020 when the MP went hard on the prophet on live television.

Ken Agyapong, as part of a long series of exposé on what he termed as fake prophets, the MP accused Gaisie of sleeping with lots of women including his church members. He even went ahead to drop a list of names.

Since that time, the two have blasted each other on several occasions in videos that have come up on social media.

