Michael Blackson and colleague American comedian got stuck in a bush in Ghana while on their way to Blackson's hometown, Agona Nsaba

In a video shared by rapper Ay Poyoo, who was on the trip with them, their vehicle got lost in a thick bush while they stood around confused

In the short clip, the team tried to figure a way out while Ay Poyoo busily had fun in the background filming the moment unperturbed

US-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson and American comedian DC Young Fly faced an unexpected setback while travelling to Agona Nsaba, Blackson's hometown in the Central Region. Their vehicle got stuck in a bush, leaving the group stranded and disoriented.

A video shared by rapper Ay Poyoo, who was part of the group, showed the incident. While others tried to figure out how to navigate the situation, Ay Poyoo appeared unfazed, filming the moment for laughs.

DC Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, arrived in Ghana recently as Blackson’s guest. Videos showed him landing at Kotoka International Airport, where he received a traditional welcome. A cultural troupe in Kente outfits performed the Adowa dance, and DC Young Fly joined in enthusiastically.

The comedian, who has become famous thanks to his appearances on the comedy series Wild 'n Out and as a host of major events like the 2020 Hip Hop Awards, embraced the cultural experience.

Michael Blackson has strong ties to Agona Nsaba. He recently built and commissioned an ultra-modern school in the town to provide quality education for underprivileged children.

The facility was officially opened on January 3, 2023, in a ceremony attended by local dignitaries and Blackson’s mother.

The school project was inspired by Blackson’s challenging upbringing. He often spoke about his struggles growing up in Ghana and how he left the country in search of better opportunities.

Michael Blackson's situation sparks reactions

JOJO said:

"Person come visit you.. you carry am Dey enter bush."

user52699470309504 wrote:

"Dc doesn’t look like he from USA 🇺🇸 😜 he got African look."

PEDRO commented:

"See as Ghanaians carry them enter bush."

SHANTON wrote:

"Always following them but you no go seek help from them."

JumexoDyell Finmang said:

"Dc young fly how does the jungle feel? real nature huh?,..hope you enjoy your trip."

Santiboyy reacted:

"He finally in the jangle 😂,just remembered that one wild n out when dc cooked mb."

Humble reacted:

"DC young fly look African fr fr💀."

Willburn Kaiso commented:

"DC eat that African orange 🍊 fruit he Ain't coming back to America."

